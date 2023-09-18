Orange Pi 3B M.2 ARM single board computer hands-on

The Orange Pi 3B single board computer is a remarkable piece of technology that has been making waves in the maker space. This low-cost ARM-based single board computer comes with M.2 and eMMC storage options, making it a versatile choice for a variety of applications. The Orange Pi 3B is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core 64-bit processor, which is built using a 22nm advanced process and has a main frequency of up to 1.8GHz.

The Orange Pi 3B is not just about processing power. It also boasts an integrated ARM Mali G52 2EE graphics processor, which supports OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1. This makes it a capable machine for graphics-intensive tasks. Additionally, the Orange Pi 3B features a built-in AI accelerator NPU with 0.8Tops computing power, which can be a game-changer for AI applications.

The Orange Pi 3B is also a powerhouse when it comes to video processing. Its VPU can achieve 4K@60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding and 1080P@100fps H.265 video encoding. It also supports 1080P@60fps H.264 video encoding, 8M ISP, and HDR. This makes it a suitable choice for applications that require high-quality video processing.

Orange Pi 3B mini PC hands-on

The Orange Pi 3B comes with a variety of memory options, including 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB (LPDDR4/ 4X). It also supports 16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB eMMC modules and 16MB/32MB SPI Flash. This means that it can handle large games and complex applications with ease, meeting the requirements of large memory product application scenarios.

Ports & connectivity

Connectivity is another strong point of the Orange Pi 3B. It comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, with BLE support. This ensures that it can connect to a variety of devices and networks without any issues.

The Orange Pi 3B also offers a wealth of interfaces, including HDMI output, M.2 M-KEY (optional), Micro SD slot, Gigabit LAN port, USB2.0, USB3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, MIPI DSI port, eDP port, MIPI CSI camera port, and a multifunctional 40 Pin expansion port. This makes it a versatile choice for a variety of applications, including TV boxes, high-end tablets, edge computing, face recognition, smart security, smart home, and more.

Operating system support

The Orange Pi 3B supports a variety of operating systems, including Android 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 11, Debian 12, OpenHarmony 4.0 Beta1, Orange Pi OS (Arch), and Orange Pi OS (OH) based on OpenHarmony. This means that it can be used in a variety of environments and for a variety of applications.

In terms of performance and speed, the Orange Pi 3B holds its own against competitors like the Raspberry Pi 3B plus, Rock 3C, and Raspberry Pi 4. It also performs well in storage interface speed tests, making it a reliable choice for applications that require fast data access.

The Orange Pi 3B is a versatile, powerful, and cost-effective single board computer that can be used in a variety of applications. Its powerful processor, versatile memory options, and wealth of interfaces make it a strong contender in the single board computer market. Whether you’re looking to build a TV box, a high-end tablet, or a smart home system, the Orange Pi 3B is a choice worth considering.



