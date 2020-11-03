Orange Pi Zero 2 mini PC launches from $16

If you are in the market for a affordable mini PC you may be interested to know that the previously unveiled Orange Pi Zero 2 mini PC is now available to purchase priced from just $16. The Orange Pi Zero2 mini PC supports both android 10 or Linux such as Ubuntu, or Debian operating systems, and is powered by an Allwinner H6 processor supported by up to 1GB DDR3 and offers HDMI 2.0 video output, USB 3.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and WiFi connectivity.

“The Orange Pi Zero 2 mini PC is equipped with 26-pin and 13-pin headers with I2C, SPI, UART, USB host, and audio connections. You can also plug an IR receiver into the 13-pin header if you want to use an infrared remote control.”

“The Orange Pi Zero 2 is powered by an Allwinner H616 processor, which is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with support for speeds up to 1.5 GHz and ARM Mali-G31 MP2 graphics.”

Source : CNX Software : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals