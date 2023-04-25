Learn more about the Orange Pi 5 B mini PC

If you are interested in learning more about the latest Orange Pi 5 B mini PC launched earlier this year you might be interested to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has published a quick 12 minute video providing a first look at the ARM -based single board computer equipped with a powerful 8-core 64-bit processors from Ruixin Micro-RK3588S.

The Orange Pi 5 B octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A76 cores offers up to 2.4 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores @ up to 1.8 GHz, supported by an ARM Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, 6 TOPS AI accelerator featuring options for either 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4/4x. The company also lists that 32GB RAM but unfortunately that is not available for sale at the current time.

Orange Pi 5 B specifications

Orange Pi 3 LTS open source board adopts Allwinner quad core 64 bit A53 high-performance processor, integrated 3.5mm audio port, TF card storage, HDMI2.0a output, power management, infrared reception, USB2.0/3.0 interface, LED indicator, support Gigabit Ethernet. Note: Our shipping time generally takes 15 days, Not as long as Amazon suggests.

The running memory of Orange PI3 LTS is 2GB LPDDR3, and it equipped with 8G EMMC Flash. Allwinner H6 Support Android 9.0, Ubuntu , Debian Single Board Computer, It can be used for office study, game entertainment, software development, intelligent embedding, etc.

Onboard WIFI+Bluetooth: AW859A chip; Support IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Support BT5.0. CPU architecture: Cortex-A53. CPU frequency:1.8GHZ.

1*USB 3.0 HOST, 2*USB 2.0 HOST

Orange Pi Single Board Computers can builed a computer, a wireless server, Games, music and sounds, HD video, a speaker, Android, Scratch.Pretty much anything else, because Orange Pi is open source.

Notice before order: By default, we won’t responsible for customs clearance fee charged by your local. If you have any questions, pls contact with Amazon service.

Source : OPi : ETA Prime





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals