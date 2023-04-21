Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster released

The programmers and team at Canonical responsible for creating the Ubuntu operating system have announced the release of the new Ubuntu 23.04 OS code-named Lunar Lobster. As you would expect the latest release continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution.

Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster

“The team has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs. Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 features a new installer, unifying the Ubuntu server and desktop installation engine, enabling the same autoinstall configuration workflows for both desktops and servers. The UI sports a refreshed user interface with a modern but familiar first-time user experience.”

“This release includes GNOME 44, delivering further usability improvements with a focus on new quick settings options for bluetooth device management and dark mode. And desktop snaps now benefit from new refresh functionality for quicker application of updates. Organisations using Ubuntu Desktop will benefit from additional Active Directory policies for app confinement, enterprise proxy and network sharing. Ubuntu Desktop now also supports Azure Active Directory user authentication, a first for Linux desktops.”

“Ubuntu 23.04 delivers the latest toolchains and runtimes for Python, Java, Go, C, C++, Rust and .Net to ensure the most up to date experience for innovators and enthusiasts. QEMU allows developers to emulate their applications on multiple architectures and the latest release includes new hardware support for a range of armhf, arm64, RISC-V and s390x devices to ensure that local development environments match the target deployment architecture.

The latest versions of Docker and Containerd deliver improved container security and lifecycle management. LXD environments are also easier to deploy thanks to pre-seeding in cloud-init and network hotplug support.The newest Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu are also being released today.”

