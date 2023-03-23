Orange Pi 5B RK3588S WiFi 6 mini PC

Building on the design and technology incorporated into their previously launched single board computers the engineers and designers at Orange Pi have this week unveiled their latest mini PC in the form of the Orange Pi 5B. Measuring just 100mm x 62mm in size the mini PC is slightly larger than a Raspberry Pi 4 but offers significantly more features and is capable of running Android 12 and GNU/Linux distributions including Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04. As well as the companies own in-house Orange Pi OS based on either Arch Linux or Android.

The Orange Pi 5B mini PC is powered by a Rockchip RK3588S octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A76 cores @ up to 2.4 GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 cores @ up to 1.8 GHz, Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, 6 TOPS AI accelerator supported by 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4/4x. The company also lists that 32GB RAM but unfortunately that is not available for sale at the current time.

Prices and configurations

$89.90 for 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash

$115.00 for 8GB/64GB configuration

$149.00 for 16GB/128GB configuration

$169.00 for 16GB/256GB configuration

“Orange Pi 5B 4GB uses a new generation of 8-core 64-bit processors from Ruixin Micro-RK3588S, specifically quad-core A76+quad-core A55. It adopts an 8nm process design, with a main frequency up to 2.4GHz. It integrates an ARM Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, built-in high-performance 3D and 2D image acceleration modules, and built-in AI accelerator NPU with up to 6 Tops of computing power. It has 4GB (LPDDR4/4x) and 32GB eMMC, dual band Wi-Fi6, BT5.0, and up to 8K display processing capabilities.”

Orange Pi 5B

“Orange Pi 5B Single Board Computer has a variety of interfaces, including HDMI output, Type-C, USB3.0, USB2.0, RJ45 gigabit network interface, TF card socket, 3.5mm headphone jack, MIPI LCD interface, MIPI Camera interface, multi-functional 26 Pin expansion interface, etc Orange Pi 5B Mini PC can be widely used in high-end tablet, edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, AR/VR, intelligent security, smart home and other fields, covering all AIoT industries.

“

“Orange Pi Single Board Computers can builed a computer, a wireless server, Games, music and sounds, HD video, a speaker, Android, Scratch.Pretty much anything else, because Orange Pi is open source.”

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals