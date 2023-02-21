Raspberry Pi 4B ML camera hat

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for inspiration for the next project will build may be interested in a new project using the Raspberry Pi 4B mini PC which has been used to create a geeky camera hat equipped with a 8-50mm zoomable lens and autofocus. The project has been created by Jacob David Cunningham and published to the Hackster.io website this month providing full instructions and details on how you can build your very own. The unique project has been built to help Cunningham record the actions of his remote control plane when flying.

Raspberry Pi camera hat

“I will use this to film my rc plane. The intent is to zoom/focus automatically. There is a USB mic (left) so it can do voice control and a speaker to say the statuses. At this point I’ve assembled the body and need to write more software. I’ll get back to flying after I fix my plane and it gets warmer. It’s a glider so it needs warm air to fly.”

The Raspberry Pi 4B is available the purchase from just $35 and is available with either 1, 2, 4 or 8 GB of RAM. “The speed and performance of the new Raspberry Pi 4 is a step up from earlier models. For the first time, we’ve built a complete desktop experience. Whether you’re editing documents, browsing the web with a bunch of tabs open, juggling spreadsheets or drafting a presentation, you’ll find the experience smooth and very recognisable — but on a smaller, more energy-efficient and much more cost-effective machine.” Explains its creators at the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

Source : Hackster.io





