Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f 1.2 S camera lens launched

Nikon has today introduced a new fast mid-telephoto prime lens specifically created to expand the range of camera lenses available for the Nikon Z mount system. The latest edition takes the form of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S offering both ” superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh” says Nikon. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Designed with the same philosophy as the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S, particular attention was given during development to the rendering of bokeh. Adoption of an ED glass element suppresses color fringing at the edges of bokeh, while the optimization of lens construction has enabled large and soft bokeh. The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S also delivers the outstanding rendering performance needed to express the textures in skin and hair beautifully, further expanding possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion.”

“Adoption of a multi-focusing system provides fast and accurate AF performance, even with the shallow depth of field at the f/1.2 maximum aperture. Furthermore, incorporation of stepping motors (STMs) allows for smooth and quiet focusing operation, enabling users to better concentrate on shooting stills and recording video without concern for unwanted operational sounds, particularly helpful at events such as weddings.”

Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f 1.2 S camera lens features

Balances superior resolution and the smooth, beautiful bokeh utilizing the f/1.2 maximum aperture’s shallow depth of field.

Achieves a beautiful continuity of bokeh that shifts gradually with the distance from the focal plane, and incredibly soft background bokeh. The lack of color fringing around bokeh helps to further emphasize the primary subject.

Adoption of a multi-focusing system that uses stepping motors (STMs) realizes fast, accurate, and quiet AF for still images and video.

Adoption of Nikon’s original Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghost and flare.

Adoption of one ED glass and two aspherical lens elements enables effective correction of various lens aberrations.

Designed to achieve superior dust- and drip-resistant performance* 1 and equipped with an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism for superior convenience.

A design that takes video recording into consideration with quiet operation and stable exposure, as well as functions including focus-breathing compensation that effectively reduces shifting of the angle of view when focusing.

