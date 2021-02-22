Remote control plane powered by PC server fan

If you are searching for a new project to keep you or your children busy during the strange times you might be interested in a new project by YouTuber Peter Sripol who has created a remote control plane propelled by a PC server fan. In the video below you can see the complete build process which tests a number of fans depending on their weight to propulsion power ratios. The electronics are powered by a LiPo battery and Sripol has created a wide variety of different plane and RC projects which are all worth checking out on his YouTube channel via the link below.
Source : Peter Sripol : Adafruit
