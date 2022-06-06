Orange Pi 800 computer in a keyboard

As competition to the Raspberry Pi 400 the engineers at Orange have created the aptly inspired Orange Pi 800 mini PC integrated into a keyboard and equipped with a Rockchip RK3399 processor supported by 4GB LPDDR4 memory and equipped with 64GB eMMC flash storage. Connectivity on the keyboard include HDMI 2.0 port, VGA port, 3.5mm mic/headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.0 Type-A ports, USB 2.0 Type-A port, USB Type-C port (for power only) and microSD card reader.

Connectivity is provided by support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 and the keyboard case measures 286 x 122 x 22mm in size and features 78 keys and weighs 385 g or 14 ounces.

Orange Pi 800 mini PC

“Orange Pi 800 delivers outstanding development performance that you can use to start taking control of the world around you. It is also an educational tool for students of all ages. It uses the Rockchip RK3399 SoC, and has 6-core ARM 64-bit processor,4GB LPDDR4, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) wireless WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet，dual-display output, 4K HD video output，2 x USB 3.0 and 1 x USB 2.0 ports. Orange Pi 800 offers a range of different ports .You can insert TF card,display screens and other devices. 26 Pin interface is reserved on the keyboard, which is convenient for users to complete some basic experimental projects.”

Source : OPi : CNX Software

