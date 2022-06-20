ShaRPiKeebo mini Linux computer complete with keyboard and screen

ShaRPiKeebo is a new tiny Linux computer complete with a daylight readable screen, keyboard and long-range transceiver. Measuring just 6 x 11 x 1.5 cm and powered by a Raspberry Pi (RPi) Zero W or 2W.

“Who hasn’t dreamed of a computer the size of a calculator they could use to play games or carry out system-administration tasks when they’re on the go? Who doesn’t want a way to keep busy or stay entertained on a bus or a train or a subway? (A way that does not require balancing expensive hardware on their lap while repeatedly elbowing their neighbors…) Who wouldn’t enjoy leaving their bag or backpack at home more often? Scenarios like this speak to us, here at Morpheans, so we decided to make them a reality—with the ShaRPiKeebo nanocomputer.”

ShaRPiKeebo mini Linux computer specifications :

2.7″, 400x240-pixel, low-latency, energy-efficient LS027B7DH01 SHARP Memory Display

Built-in, QMK-compatible USB QWERTY keyboard with 56 keys

Can function as an external keyboard when attached to another device (such as a rack server)

Two four-button D-pads for gaming

Five buttons, controllable via (up/down) GPIO voltage detection

Four independently controlled LEDs, programmable using classic GPIO commands in C++ or Python

Long-range, 433-MHz radio transceiver (currently RFM95; working on upgrade to CE-marked RakWireless chip)

On-board battery-management and charging module that draws power through USB Type-C

A JST connector for a LiPo battery

UART and I²C available through GPIO for external 3.3 V modules (GPS, a 4G or 5G modem, etc.)

ISP programming port available for QMK-keyboard flashing or upgrades

Form factor SBC connector: 2x40-pin connector for Raspberry Pi Zero W or 2W SBCs Dimensions: 66 x 115 x 20 mm Weight: Under 100 g



“The SHARPIKEEBO is probably one of the smallest linux computers with a keyboard a 400x240 pixels Sharp Memory Display + Raspberry PI Zero 2W + a long range radio transceiver in a 6 cm x 11 cm x 1.5 cm volume. This is one of the coolest nano computer device released since the PocketChip a few years ago. This opensource decice has been created for gamers and linux system admins to perform a lot of operations with a super small handheld piece or artware. A fast display, 2 joy pads, 1 true PC keyboard, Raspberry compatibility, battery module and charger, wifi etc etc …”

“If you thought PocketChip was cool, wait until you get your thumbs on ShaRPiKeebo! With a low-latency display, two D-pads, on-board power-management, and support for Wi-Fi connectivity, this open-hardware, battery-powered nanocomputer is perfect for gamers, system administrators, software developers, pentesters, students, makers, and any Linux geek who manages to be none of the above.”

For more information, specifications and pricing jump over to the official Crowd Supply website where the tiny Linux computer is available to backed from $150.

Source : Crowd Supply

