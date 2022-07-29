Abacus Windows Linux Quad Core keyboard computer from $149

Pentaform based in the United Kingdom has created a new keyboard computer aptly named the Abacus which comes with Microsoft Windows preinstalled and supports Linux if preferred. Priced from $149 the portable computer is housed inside a keyboard case which is constructed from recycled ABS plastic. Featuring an Intel quad core processor and connectivity via Wi-Fi 5.0 and Bluetooth 4.2 the small computer also sports a 40 pin GPIO connection and energy-efficient rechargeable battery.

Keyboard computer

“You can browse, work, watch Netflix, Zoom, code and all the usual computer stuff. Into music? Abacus Basic is also MIDI Controller Compatible. And it works right out of the box! All you need is a 18W or more PD power supply and your favourite display. Pre installed with Windows 10 & compatible with Linux. We have been relentlessly testing our prototype with various users. We got user feedback from wide-range of people including with University students, office workers and even a visually impaired person. ”

If the Abacus crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Abacus keyboard computer system project review the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $149 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Infinite Connect allows the keyboard to slide on and off the computer module without the need for WIFI or bluetooth connections, allowing you to sit back on your sofa and use the keyboard without getting caught up in the wires. It is based off 2.4 GHz connectivity, paired right out of the box and always stays connected to your Abacus Basic.

The cables stay connected to the PC unit, so you can avoid staring at your cable (mis) management. When you need to charge the keyboard and trackpad, all you need is a USB power supply and a micro USB cable.”

“And it works right out of the box ! All you need is a 18W or more PD power supply and your favourite display. Pre installed with Windows 10 & compatible with Linux As a fully fledged computer, Abacus Basic opens a world of endless possibilities.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the keyboard computer system, jump over to the official Abacus crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

