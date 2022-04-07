JengaLabs 3D printer filament dryer keeps your plastics in perfect condition

Designers, makers and developers that use 3D printers on a daily basis may be interested in a new 3D printer filament dryer created by JengaLabs. Created to help keep your printing filament in perfect condition the professional drying system is small enough to be positioned next to your desktop 3D printer and offers a wealth of features.

Launched by a Kickstarter this month the project has nearly already raised its required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining. The JengaLabs 3D printer filament dryer conditions your filaments for consistent and predictable quality 3D printing allowing you to save time, materials and money when creating your designs.



Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $401 or £297 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Almost all thermoplastic materials are vulnerable to moisture absorption, which damages plastic at the molecular level. Undried filaments can string, ooze, bubble, crack, warp, and deform while printing. Maybe you’ve learned this the hard way. However, properly drying your filament removes both surface (laminar) and interior (Bulk) moisture, resulting in a stable & predictable printing process. The final printed part has improved mechanical and stable chemical properties, increase in interlayer adhesion with improved dimensional accuracy and consistency”

With the assumption that the JengaLabs crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the JengaLabs 3D printer filament dryer project review the promotional video below.

“Using innovative airflow, advanced heat-exchange mechanisms, the Active Dryer balances the user experience features, performance functionality and accessibility while maintaining good aesthetics. Along with a temperature control and humidity monitor, the Active Dryer comes with preset drying profiles optimized for the common 3D printing materials you use. It also has a custom-set drying profile for your experimental setups or materials.”

“JengaLabs Active Dryer utilizes the hot-air drying principle with 360º air circulation and adaptive controlled drying. Offering optimized temperatures at different stages of drying, the Active Dryer conditions your material and prevents overheat deformation and filament degradation. Basically, it dries your filaments the right way and takes care of them, so they last you a long, long time.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 3D printer filament dryer, jump over to the official JengaLabs crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

