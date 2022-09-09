Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more

The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.

Radxa CM5 compute module

Although not fully released at the current time the Radxa CM5 compute module is expected to support the same operating systems as the Rockchip RK3588 powered ROCK 5B single board computer which includes Android 12, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 11 as well as supporting the Buildroot and the Yocto Project build system. For full specifications jump over to the Liliputing and CNX Software websites by following the link below.

“The first is that the Radxa CM5 has a higher-performance processor than either of those other modules. Rockchip’s RK3588S features four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8 GHz. It also has ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, support for 8K video decoding, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPs of performance for AI tasks.” Explains Brad Linder from the Liliputing website.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals