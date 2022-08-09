Firefly Station M3 Rockchip RK3588S mini PC

Firefly has this month introduced a new addition to their range of mini PC systems in the form of the Firefly Station M3 powered by Rockchip’s RK3588S processor supported by 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and measuring just 96.6 × 73 × 32.8mm. The processor features 4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores, supported by ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics and NPU with up to 6 TOPs performance.

Capable of supporting to displays thanks to support for 8K via HDMI 2.1 and USB-C / DP1.4 the mini PC is available in a wide variety of colours including iron gray, dark green, blue, pinkish purple, rose, light pink, and black. Connections on the mini PC include RJ45 Gigabit LAN, USB3.0, USB2.0, USB-C multi-function port (USB3.0 OTG/DP1.4), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, TF card slot and DC jack.

Rockchip RK3588S mini PC

“The breakthrough new-gen processor RK3588S is now in Station M3. CPU of M3 delivers 4x performance and GPU 8x than the previous generation. Powerful M3 is ready to work, watch, or play as long as you need it. Station M3 easily performs 8K H.265 video encoding and decoding, and supports 8K video output at the same time. Let’s enjoy the sharp, detailed image quality. So whether you’re watching Ultra HD movies and your favorite TV shows, or playing heavy games, everything looks incredible and brings you immersive visual experience.”

“With only one Type-C cable, you can connect the screen and M3 to display 8K HD video. Plug and play. HDMI display output is supported, which means it can support two screens to display 8K video at the same time. Multi-purpose M3 for more possibilities. With up to 16GB large RAM, our Station M3 gets its biggest upgrade ever. So you get incredibly smoother performance for surfing the web, loading heavy games, making complicated calculations and more.”

“The brand-new UI, card-style design layout, and poster wall allow movies to be presented in an orderly manner. Downloaded movies will be automatically organized, and you can also customize the genre of movies — making it easy to find!”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Firefly for the Station M3 mini PC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

