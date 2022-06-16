The ANAVI Info uHAT is a mini OLED display complete with buttons and slots for sensors specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi. Providing a low-cost open source Raspberry Pi add-on board with a resolution of of 128 x 64 individual white OLED pixels. ANAVI Info uHAT works with any Raspberry Pi single board computer (SBC) with a 40-pin header, including Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi Zero W. Supporting the following sensor modules HTU21D sensor for temperature and humidity, BH1750 sensor for light and BMP180 sensor for barometric pressure.

Raspberry Pi mini OLED display

The Raspberry Pi mini OLED display is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and is priced from just $29 with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available. Orders placed this week are expected to start shipping towards the end of October 2022 and a few different kits are available including Starter, Advanced and Developer, depending on which sensors you would like to combine with the display.

Replaceable 0.96″ yellow-blue I²C OLED display

Slots for up to 3 plug-and-play I²C sensors

UART pins for serial communication

Green and red indication LEDs

3 buttons

Follows uHAT mechanical specification with a valid ID EEPROM

Excellent software support, documentation, and open source examples

“ANAVI Info uHAT is a perfect open source solution for headless Raspberry Pi applications for use cases such as weather station or showing system information and status on setup with Pi-hole, OctoPrint, Kodi, Homebridge, openHAB, etc.”

“This is a low power consumption display that makes its own light abd therefore no additional backlight is required. Additional slots allows attaching various I²C sensors for temperature, humidity, light and barometric pressure as well as a UART pins for easy serial communication. ANAVI Info uHAT follows the official Raspberry Pi uHAT mechanical specification with a valid ID EEPROM.”

Source : Crowd Supply

