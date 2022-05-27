LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED gaming monitor unveiled

LG has launched a new range of gaming monitors this month in the form of the new aptly named UltraGear which includes a 48 inch OLED model. The UltraGear 32GQ950 is a 4K gaming monitor offering users a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and is equipped with a Nano IPS 1 ms gaming display is LG’s first 4K model.

The flagship 32GQ950 features realistic color with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology, while the 32GQ850 has a QHD Nano IPS display with ATW and an ultra-high 240 Hz refresh rate, overclocked (O/C) up to 260 Hz. The new LG UltraGear gaming monitors will be available to purchase later this month throughout Japan and will be moving to Asia, North America and Europe in the following months.

OLED gaming monitor

“This year’s LG UltraGear models sport an even sleeker gaming aesthetic with sharp, angular stands and the new Hexagon Lighting. Along with the new design identity, LG’s 2022 monitors bring the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for fast 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles. And, as one would expect, the new UltraGear lineup delivers beautiful, vivid picture quality and lightning-quick response time – the two 32-inchers courtesy of LG’s advanced Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display technology and the 48GQ900 via a premium, 48-inch, 0.1 millisecond LG OLED panel.”

“A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive, 48-inch 4K display boasts a 120 Hz (O/C 138 Hz) refresh rate, a 0.1 ms response time, impeccable color accuracy and a fully-borderless design. Perfect for PC and console gaming, the new model offers the superb color reproduction and contrast of OLED and features LG’s anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions so that users can focus their attention fully on the gameplay. What’s more, the 48GQ900 comes with a remote control specially designed for enhanced gaming convenience and a stylish stand that provides optimal stability without intruding into the user’s desk or table space.”

Source : LG

