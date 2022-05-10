LG Bendable 42 inch OLED Gaming display showcased at SID 2022

Later this week at the Society for Information Display (SID) exhibition being held in San Jose, California from May 10th to 12th 2022, LG Display will unveiled their next-generation OLED solutions including a 42 inch Bendable OLED Gaming display featuring a curvature range of up to 1,000R, or a radius of 1,000 mm.

LG will also be showcasing other OLED solutions set to pave the way to new markets such as a 34-inch P-OLED display, the world’s largest automotive P-OLED, that features an ergonomic design structure with a maximum curvature of 800R so that the driver has a clear view of the dashboard and navigation system at the same time.

Bendable 42 inch OLED Gaming display

” This allows the screen to bend and straighten so users can optimize their screen to the game they are playing or the show they are watching to enjoy the most immersive experience. What’s more, LG Display plans to unveil a completely new form of foldable OLED technology this year. Firstly, the company will showcase its 8-inch 360-degree Foldable OLED which freely folds in both inward and outward directions.

The screen can be folded over 200,000 times without compromising its performance thanks to a stable module structure. It also uses a special folding structure to minimize creasing, providing a comfortable and cutting-edge user experience. The company will also introduce the world’s largest 17-inch Foldable OLED Laptop which maximizes versatility to transform from tablet to laptop to portable monitor with ease.”

“Moreover, the 0.42-inch OLEDoS (OLED on silicon) display built specifically for Augmented Reality (AR) devices implements the silicon wafers used in semiconductors to create immersive AR visuals with a high resolution of up 3,500 pixels per inch. “We will continue to provide new experiences for our customers by pushing constantly forward for technological innovation and by creating differentiated values that only OLED technology can realize,” said Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO at LG Display.”

Source : LG

