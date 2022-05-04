Razer Blade 15 OLED 240Hz Intel i9 gaming notebook from $3,499

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has introduced a new high-performance laptop this week in the form of the latest Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (14-core) supported by up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 16GB or 32GB RAM (DDR5 4800MHz).

The display in the new laptop takes the form of a FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz or 4K 144Hz depending on your preference and storage on the base model starts with a 512GB PCIe Extra M.2 PCIe Slot and on the flagship model a 1TB PCIe Extra M.2 PCIe Slot. The flagship gaming notebook also includes vapour chamber cooling, Per-key RGB keyboard SD card reader and more

New Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook 2022

“Experience cutting-edge power with the newly released Intel Core i7 processor, or upgrade it to a Core i9 for unrivalled performance to take on the most demanding gaming and creative tasks. Intel’s 12th Gen processors bring a revolutionary new design with a performance hybrid architecture that combines performance-cores with efficient-cores, offering users the freedom to chat, browse, stream, edit, record, and play. Integrated Killer® Wi-Fi 6E AX16900 (Gig+) delivers the next generation Wi-Fi technology with packet prioritization for a better gaming experience.”

“NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series gaming notebook GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. They’re built with Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—to give you the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features like NVIDIA DLSS. Plus, Max-Q Technologies unleash the power of AI to make thin, high-performance laptops that are faster and better than ever.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.”

For more information and full specifications on the latest Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook unveiled this week jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Razer

