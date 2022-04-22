Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar unveiled

Razer has launched a new soundbar designed for gaming, movies, and more on your PC, the Razer Leviathan V2.

The Razer Leviathan V2 will retail for $249.99 in the USA and for €249.99 in Europe and it comes with THX Spatial Audio and more.

The new Razer Leviathan V2 is Razer’s new PC soundbar that delivers audio clarity for a detailed, immersive listening experience right from the desktop, and is the first gaming soundbar to offer THX Spatial Audio for a wide soundstage.

Armed with two full-range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer, the Razer Leviathan V2 achieves crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass to elevate any entertainment experience. The multi-driver PC sound bar is designed to provide full-range and high-fidelity sound for a realistic soundstage, ensuring clarity in dialogue for every game and movie, and heart thumping lows for those suspenseful action scenes and music soundtracks.

Building on the immersive entertainment experience through patented technology, the Razer Leviathan V2 offers THX® Spatial Audio that is activated on PC. In addition, the Razer Leviathan V2 is powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB with 18 lighting zones on the speakers, so gamers can deepen their immersive experience and access full RGB customization with countless patterns for dynamic in-game lighting effects.

You can find out more details about the new Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar over at Razer’s website at the link below, it is now available to buy.

Source Razer

