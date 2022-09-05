Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus $1,500

Sennheiser has unveiled its new Ambeo Soundbar Plus offering a more affordable audio package when compared to the more expensive Ambeo Soundbar Max previously launched and priced at $2,500. The new Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 and is now available to preorder and is being marketed as the “world’s first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar.”

Features of the Ambeo Soundbar Plus include a 7.1.4 home theater system featuring outstanding immersive sound thanks to state-of-the-art -AMBEO- virtualization, immersive surround sound with built-in 4” dual subwoofers delivers unmatched thundering bass, automated self-calibration senses the acoustics of your room and adapts flawlessly to every environment, upmixing of stereo content creates a unique room-filling sound stage. Together with Advanced -AMBEO- | OS connectivity via Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect with Dolby Atmos and Google Chromecast built-in.

“Sound has the power to let us reconnect with our most primal instincts. In the animal kingdom, sound stimulates one of the most important sensory systems. This presented an ideal environment for the ultimate test of the -AMBEO- Soundbars’ unique immersive sound, featuring the most unbiased subjects we could imagine for our experiment: unpredictable, untrained wild animals. Watch our documentary and discover how the animals react when encountered with unexpected sounds from other animals.”

“Enjoy unique, immersive sound in one single device. A breathtaking cinematic experience ­designed to give you goosebumps: Movie nights will never be the same again. Just plug in, set it up and enjoy a whole movie theater at home. Voice Enhancement allows for better speech clarity while Night Mode offers discreet listening and even the option of turning the mic off. An unmatched immersive sound experience without any additional components.”

