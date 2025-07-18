The Ultimate Comparison: Nothing Phone 3 vs. OnePlus 13



The Nothing Phone 3 and OnePlus 13 are two flagship smartphones that cater to distinct user needs, offering a range of features designed to appeal to different preferences. While the Nothing Phone 3 emphasizes bold design and extended software support, the OnePlus 13 focuses on high performance, longer battery life, and reliable camera capabilities. The video below from Tech Spurt explores their key features to help you decide which device aligns better with your priorities.

Design and Build Quality

The Nothing Phone 3 adopts a daring design with flat edges, a glossy finish, and a distinctive aesthetic that sets it apart from conventional smartphones. It is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, making sure durability in everyday conditions. However, its slippery surface may necessitate the use of a case for a more secure grip.

In contrast, the OnePlus 13 opts for a refined and ergonomic design with curved edges and a choice of matte or faux leather finishes. Its build quality is enhanced by IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it more resistant to extreme environments. If durability and comfort are high on your list, the OnePlus 13 offers a more practical and polished experience.

Display Technology

Both devices feature high-quality displays, but their specifications cater to different user preferences. The Nothing Phone 3 is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, supporting HDR10+, a 120Hz LTPS refresh rate, and 960Hz PWM dimming. While its visuals are vibrant, the HDR10+ compatibility is limited to select applications, which may restrict its full potential for media consumption.

The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, features a larger 6.82-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. Its 2160Hz PWM dimming reduces eye strain, making it ideal for extended viewing sessions. For users seeking immersive visuals and prolonged comfort, the OnePlus 13 delivers a superior display experience.

Software and Updates

Software longevity is a critical factor for many users, and the Nothing Phone 3 excels in this area. It runs on Nothing OS, offering 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches, ensuring long-term relevance and reliability.

The OnePlus 13, powered by Oxygen OS, provides 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. While slightly shorter in duration, Oxygen OS is renowned for its smooth performance and intuitive interface. If extended software support is a priority, the Nothing Phone 3 takes the lead, but for a streamlined user experience, the OnePlus 13 remains a strong contender.

Performance and Gaming

Performance is a defining feature of the OnePlus 13. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it delivers exceptional gaming performance, efficient thermal management, and seamless multitasking. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers and power users who demand top-tier performance.

The Nothing Phone 3, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, handles everyday tasks efficiently but struggles with overheating during intensive gaming sessions. For users who prioritize gaming or demanding applications, the OnePlus 13 offers a more robust and reliable experience.

Battery and Charging

Battery life and charging capabilities are essential for modern smartphones, and the OnePlus 13 leads in this category. It houses a 6,000mAh battery, supports 100W wired charging, and offers 50W wireless charging. This combination ensures longer usage times and faster charging speeds, making it ideal for heavy users.

The Nothing Phone 3 features a 5,150mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. While sufficient for moderate use, it falls short in comparison to the OnePlus 13’s superior battery performance. For users who need a device that can keep up with demanding schedules, the OnePlus 13 is the better option.

Camera Performance

Both smartphones feature triple 50MP rear cameras, including main, telephoto, and ultrawide lenses, with 4K video recording at 60fps. However, their real-world performance varies significantly.

The Nothing Phone 3 delivers decent results in well-lit conditions but struggles in low-light and HDR environments. Its glyph matrix doubles as a creative tool for rear-camera selfies, adding a unique touch to its photography capabilities.

The OnePlus 13 excels in low-light photography and provides consistent results across various lighting conditions. Its AI-powered photo editing tools further enhance image quality, making it a more reliable choice for photography enthusiasts. If capturing high-quality images in diverse scenarios is important, the OnePlus 13 stands out as the superior option.

Audio and Connectivity

Both devices are equipped with stereo speakers and spatial audio support, delivering an immersive sound experience for media consumption. Neither phone includes a headphone jack, but Bluetooth streaming ensures reliable wireless audio. Whether you’re watching videos or listening to music, both smartphones provide a satisfying audio experience.

Unique Features

The Nothing Phone 3 distinguishes itself with its innovative glyph matrix, which serves as a notification system and a creative tool for various tasks. It also includes an Essential Key for quick access to notes and shortcuts, enhancing its usability.

The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, offers an alert slider for easily switching between sound modes, an advanced gaming mode for optimized performance, and intelligent search functionality for seamless navigation. Each device brings unique features to the table, catering to different user preferences.

Final Thoughts

Choosing between the Nothing Phone 3 and OnePlus 13 depends on your specific needs and priorities. If you value unique design, extended software support, and innovative features like the glyph matrix, the Nothing Phone 3 is a compelling option. However, for those seeking top-tier performance, longer battery life, and consistent camera reliability, the OnePlus 13 emerges as the superior choice. Both devices deliver flagship experiences, but the OnePlus 13 edges ahead in overall functionality and dependability.

Uncover more insights about Flagship smartphone comparison in previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals