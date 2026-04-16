DJI Osmo Pocket 4 won’t be available in the US officially, but XTRA MUSE 2 PRO Will

The compact creator camera market is evolving rapidly. As platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts continue to dominate, more creators are looking beyond smartphones for tools that deliver better image quality, stabilization, and creative control without the bulk of traditional camera systems.

For years, DJI has led this category with its Osmo Pocket lineup. But with uncertainty around the U.S. availability of the upcoming DJI Osmo Pocket 4, a new contender is stepping into the spotlight: XTRA.

The Shift Toward Compact Creator Cameras

Smartphones are still the default for most creators, but they come with clear limitations. Smaller sensors struggle in low light, and achieving natural background blur or cinematic motion often requires software tricks rather than true optical performance.

That gap has created a fast-growing demand for compact, purpose-built creator cameras, devices that are small enough to carry everywhere but powerful enough to deliver professional-looking results.

This is exactly where brands like DJI built their reputation. Now, a new wave of competitors is emerging, focused on delivering similar capabilities at more accessible price points.

The Leak: XTRA MUSE 2 and XTRA MUSE 2 PRO

While the current generation has already gained traction, the bigger story is what’s coming next. Geeky Gadgets has learned from XTRA insiders that the company is actively testing new concepts for the U.S. market, including the upcoming XTRA MUSE 2 and XTRA MUSE 2 PRO.

Early signals suggest two distinct directions:

XTRA MUSE 2: A portrait-first camera designed for social content, with improved skin tones, color science, and subject rendering.

A portrait-first camera designed for social content, with improved skin tones, color science, and subject rendering. XTRA MUSE 2 PRO: A more ambitious model aimed at bridging the gap between everyday creators and professional workflows.

Rumors around the PRO model are especially compelling. These include a potential dual-lens system for greater shooting flexibility, enhanced focal length options for both wide and tight shots, and possible 4K/240fps slow motion that could push the camera further into pro-level territory.

If these features materialize, the MUSE 2 PRO could become one of the most versatile compact creator cameras available, especially in markets where alternatives may be limited.

Why XTRA MUSE Took Off

Before looking ahead, it is important to understand why XTRA has momentum in the first place. The current XTRA MUSE has positioned itself as one of the most compelling options under $400, offering a balance of portability, image quality, and usability that resonates with modern creators.

At a time when many users are searching for something better than a phone for daily vlogs, the MUSE delivers a clear step up without introducing the complexity or cost of larger camera systems.

Positive reviews and growing word-of-mouth have helped establish XTRA as a credible alternative in a space long dominated by DJI.

XTRA MUSE: A Compact Camera That Delivers

At the core of the XTRA MUSE is a 1-inch CMOS sensor, a significant upgrade over typical smartphone hardware. This allows for better low-light performance, improved detail, and more natural-looking depth of field.

For creators who want more control in post-production, the camera supports 10-bit X-Log, enabling richer color grading and more cinematic results.

Stabilization and Focus

One of the biggest advantages over smartphones is stabilization. Instead of relying on digital cropping, the MUSE uses a true 3-axis gimbal system, delivering smooth, stable footage even while walking or filming on the move. This makes it particularly effective as a travel vlog camera or for daily lifestyle content.

Fast full-pixel autofocus ensures subjects remain sharp, whether you are filming yourself or capturing spontaneous moments.

Built for Everyday Creation

Portability is where the MUSE really shines.Its lightweight, pocket-sized design makes it easy to carry anywhere, while the 2-inch rotatable screen allows instant switching between horizontal and vertical shooting.

With a simple twist-to-shoot mechanism, the camera powers on quickly, making it ideal for capturing moments without friction. This twist, shoot, and go approach aligns perfectly with how modern creators actually work.

Why the XTRA MUSE 2 PRO Might Be Worth the Wait

If the current MUSE is the foundation, the MUSE 2 PRO could be the leap forward.The rumored dual-lens system alone would address one of the biggest limitations of compact cameras: fixed perspective. Giving creators the ability to switch focal lengths in a pocket-sized device would open up far more creative possibilities.

Add to that the possibility of 4K/240fps slow motion, and the PRO model starts to edge into territory typically reserved for much larger and more expensive setups.

For U.S. creators, especially if options like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 are not officially available, the MUSE 2 PRO could become a standout choice in this category.

Final Thoughts

The compact creator camera space is entering a new phase. Demand is shifting toward tools that are smaller, smarter, and more capable, devices that fit seamlessly into everyday life while still delivering high-quality results.

The current XTRA MUSE has already proven there is strong demand for this type of camera, offering a compelling alternative to smartphones and a more accessible option compared to premium competitors.

If XTRA can build on that success with the MUSE 2 and especially the MUSE 2 PRO, it could significantly expand its presence in the U.S. market.

For now, the choice comes down to timing. If you need a capable, portable camera today, the XTRA MUSE is already a strong option. But if the rumored features of the next generation hold true, waiting for the MUSE 2 PRO could be well worth it.

Xtra Muse on Amazon

Official Website

Media Contact: marketing@xtra-us.com

Xtra Social Media



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