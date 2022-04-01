LG Display unveiled latest display tech at CES 2022

LG Display has unveiled its latest display technology at CES 2022, the company has unveiled their OLED.EX technology which is some new transparent and flexible OLED displays.

They have also unveiled their new IPS Black technology which is designed for IT products and some new Gaming OLED displays and a 17 inch Foldable OLED display designed for laptops.

This year’s showstopper is LG Display’s brand-new OLED TV display ‘OLED.EX’, which will further improve picture quality to provide an upgraded viewing experience.

The next-generation OLED.EX display implements LG Display’s deuterium and personalized algorithm-based ‘EX Technology’. Compared to conventional OLED displays, brightness is boosted by 30 percent while bezel width is reduced by 30 percent from 6mm to 4mm based on 65-inch OLED displays, thereby enhancing the OLED panels’ overall picture quality and heightening the design’s premium aesthetic.

The OLED.EX name is an acronym of ‘Evolution’ and ‘eXperience’, which represents the company’s willingness of providing customers with new experiences through its ever-evolving OLED technology.

Starting from the second quarter of 2022, LG Display will integrate its groundbreaking OLED.EX technology into every OLED TV display it produces to ensure people can enjoy next-level immersive viewing experiences.

You can find out more details about all of the new display technology being shown off by LG Display at CES over at their website at the link below.

Source LG

