OLED vs QLED – is QLED superior to OLED?

As television screens have evolved far viewers are now spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a display that best suits their specific needs and preferences, with an array of different terminology abundant in advertising. Also with a huge variety of different televisions, displays and monitors available for consumers to choose from, the decision-making process can be rather complex. A couple of these new display technologies are available to consumers in the form of OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) and QLED (Quantum Dot LED) but which is best? Check out the details below comparing OLED vs QLED.

These two technologies stand out due to their innovative approaches to enhancing viewer experience. OLED, with its ability to produce deep blacks and provide superior viewing angles, offers a remarkable viewing experience, particularly in dark environments. On the other hand, QLED shines with its ability to deliver high brightness and vibrant color volume, making it an excellent choice for brightly lit rooms. Both offer unique advantages, and the best choice often depends on individual viewing habits and environments.

Delving into OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes)

The distinctive feature of OLED screens is their ability to produce their own light, eliminating the need for a backlight. This feature allows OLEDs to be incredibly thin and flexible.

Benefits of OLED

Three significant benefits are associated with OLED technology:

1. Deep Blacks and Infinite Contrast: OLEDs can achieve true black and an “infinite” contrast ratio due to their ability to individually light and turn off pixels.

2. Fast Response Time: OLEDs generally have very fast response times, making them ideal for high motion content.

3. Viewing Angles: OLEDs offer better viewing angles compared to traditional LED TVs, maintaining consistent colors and contrast even when viewed from the side.

Drawbacks of OLED

However, there are a few downsides to OLED technology:

1. Brightness: OLEDs typically can’t get as bright as LED-based displays.

2. Burn-in: OLEDs are susceptible to “burn-in”, where static images left on the screen for long periods can lead to permanent damage.

3. Lifespan: The organic materials used in OLEDs can degrade over time, potentially reducing the lifespan of the TV.

Exploring QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

QLED is a term coined by Samsung, standing for Quantum Dot LED. While it uses LED backlighting similar to traditional LED TVs, it employs a layer of quantum dots to enhance color and brightness.

Advantages of QLED

QLED TVs offer several advantages:

1. Brightness: QLED TVs can get significantly brighter than OLEDs, making them a better choice for bright viewing environments.

2. Color Volume: Thanks to quantum dot technology, QLEDs can display a wide range of colors at varying levels of brightness.

3. Lifespan: QLEDs, being based on LED technology, don’t suffer from burn-in or lifespan issues to the extent that OLEDs do.

Disadvantages of QLED

The disadvantages of QLED include:

1. Black Levels and Contrast: Because they use a backlight, QLED TVs can’t achieve the same level of black as an OLED. This results in a lower contrast ratio.

2. Viewing Angles: While newer QLED models have improved, they typically don’t offer as wide viewing angles as OLEDs.

OLED vs QLED which is better?

The “better” technology between OLED and QLED often depends on your specific needs and viewing conditions. If deep black levels, contrast ratio, and viewing angles are your priority and you mostly watch TV in a dark environment, an OLED might be the better choice for you. However, if you need a TV that can get very bright, offers vibrant color volume, and you’re worried about burn-in or intend to use it in a brightly lit room, then a QLED might be your best bet.

The Global Standards for Display Technology

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is responsible for establishing and publishing international standards for all electrical, electronic, and related technologies, including display technologies like OLED and QLED. You can learn more about their work and standards on their official website.

So which is superior?

Ultimately, the choice between OLED and QLED will depend on your individual preferences and viewing circumstances. Both technologies have their strengths, and understanding these can help guide your decision when purchasing a new TV. Whether you value the deep blacks and infinite contrast of OLEDs, or the high brightness and vibrant color volume of QLEDs, there’s a display technology out there that’s perfect for your home entertainment needs.



