Celebrating 12 Years of Innovation: SUNLU Launches New AMS Heater

With the objective of making life even easier for its users, SUNLU has released its first AMS Heater, an affordable and innovative solution that delivers optimal results while still looking sleek and compact. The new drying system can be integrated to the Bambu Lab’s AMS by removing the original lid, allowing multicolor printing while drying .

The SUNLU AMS Heater has been designed with both beginners and professionals in mind, its user-friendly build makes it easy to install and use: with its sensitive touch screen it turns drying filaments and printing into an effortless process.

EFFICIENT HEATING | UNIFORM DRYING

SUNLU has been working on developing a dryer that can be mounted on the Bambu Lab’s AMS systems for some time: the primary goal was to take advantage of both drying and multicolor printing without sacrificing safety and efficiency. The AMS Heater’s 150W PTC heating elements are coupled with two fans, allowing the interior to quickly rise from room temperature to 70°C.

This setup ensures even heat distribution throughout the chamber allowing the dryer to keep a stable internal temperature and evenly dry filaments without deforming them or overheating itself, dispelling any worries about damp filaments and eliminating the unwanted stringing issue and popping sounds that can occasionally happen, especially with hygroscopic filaments. The humidity can be adjusted and precisely monitored, significantly increasing the print quality. Different settings for all types of filaments are already provided and available in the built-in screen and new parameters can easily be added to match the user’s requirements.

SAFETY IS NOT OPTIONAL

As its predecessors, the AMS Heater is built with three safety measures to keep it safe and reliable even at high temperatures:

The PTC Heating element is an ingenious device that reduces power as the heat rises, maintaining an adequate working temperature.

A thermostatic switch acts as a secondary safeguard by cutting off power if the temperature ever exceeds 115 °C and will allow the machine to function again only when the temperature is back to normal.

The fan heating and PTC element are combined with a smart temperature control software. Together, they all add to the device’s safety measures, letting users operate the AMS Heater freely and with peace of mind.

For all the 3D Printing enthusiasts who wish to upgrade the utilities of their AMS and also for those who do not want extra dryers to take space in their printing spaces, SUNLU has provided a valid solution that will surely prove itself useful without the baggage of a hefty price.

SUNLU will be putting the AMS Heater on pre-sale on the 10th of July 2025 at the starting price of €99,99.

The main points of the AMS Heater:

Seamless integration with Bambu Lab AMS systems

Dry and print simultaneously

Efficient and uniform heating

Compact and space-saving

General Specifications

Height: 131mm

131mm Length: 363mm

Width: 278mm

Maximum temperature: 70°C

70°C Minimum temperature: 35°C

Specifications :

SUNLU’s 12th Anniversary

The entire month of July will be dedicated to discounts, gifts, challenges and giveaways! Starting July 1st and lasting until the 31st July, the “Unleash Your Creativity” event will allow all participants to have a chance at winning one of the 1,000 rolls of filament that are up for grabs. Additionally, three lucky winners will get their hands on one of SUNLU’s most beloved filament dryers: the FilaDryer E2.

The 10th of July marks the release of a new product, which will then kickstart the beginning of the second campaign: the 3D Printing knowledge contest. From the 11th of July to the 18th of July, participants can show off their knowledge on 3D printing and either win vouchers to use on the SUNLU official website, or take home a FilaDryer S4 and two rolls of Aesthetic filament if they score second place. The contest’s first place winner will score a year’s worth of filaments: 50 spools of their filament of choice!

From the 19th to the 25th of July, SUNLU will end the month with one last giveaway. The first place winner will receive a stunning Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, a 14k resin printer, and a $200 coupon. Second place winners will get a 1kg bottle of SUNLU’s resin and 50% off Chitubox pro. Last, but not least, all participants can still receive a mystery box with a coupon worth 10% off on SUNLU’s official site.

More details will be revealed as the Event moves forward on SUNLU’s official site.

