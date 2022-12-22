Orange Pi 5 mini PC hand on review

YouTuber ETA Prime has created a new video this week providing an exciting hands-on look at the Orange Pi 5. A Raspberry Pi alternative offering an affordable yet powerful ARM -based single board computer. The Orange Pi 5 features a Rockchip RK3588S 8-core 64-bit processor, quad-core A76 & quad-core A55, with 8nm process design, up to 2.4GHz main frequency supported by integrated ARM Mali-G610 graphics.

Ports on the mini PC inlcude HDMI output, GPIO interface, M.2 PCIe2.0, Type-C, Gigabit LAN port, 2 x USB 2.0 and single USB 3.0 port to name a few. The SBC is capble of running a number of different operating systems including the Orange Pi OS（Droid）, the official operating system developed by Orange Pi, together with Android 12 and Debian 11 if preferred.

“In this video, we take a look at the all-new Orange Pi 5 SBC “Not to be confused with the Raspberry Pi 5. This is the cheapest RK3588S SIngle board computer so far and it offers amazing performance! It can run Linux, Android, BSD, and other distributions. It handles 4k video playback and even 8K, Android Gaming and emulation like Gamecube, Wii, PSP, Dreamcast, and even PS2 using AetherSX2”

Orange Pi 5

“It can be widely used in tablets, edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, AR/VR, intelligent security, smart home and other fields, covering AIoT various industries. Using 8nm LP process, it is faster and consumes less power, bringing superior performance to various AI application scenarios. Up to support 8K @ 60fps, the powerful video codec allows for clearer images and more detailed picture quality.”

Source : OPi





