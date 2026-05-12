Everything We Know About the DJI Pocket 4 Pro Sensor Upgrade

The DJI Pocket 4 Pro brings a significant leap to compact gimbal cameras by introducing a dual-camera system that combines a 1-inch wide-angle main sensor with a dedicated telephoto lens. This setup, as highlighted by Tech Court, enhances both versatility and image quality, making it a compelling option for creators who need professional-grade performance in a portable device. The wide-angle sensor excels in low-light conditions and high-contrast scenes, while the telephoto lens offers up to 6x lossless zoom and improved portrait capabilities with natural facial proportions and smooth background blur. These features position the Pocket 4 Pro as a robust choice for capturing everything from sweeping landscapes to detailed close-ups.

In this breakdown, you’ll gain insight into how the Pocket 4 Pro’s dual-camera system compares to its single-lens predecessors, as well as its ability to shoot 6K video and 4K slow motion for professional-grade results. Explore the practical advantages of its ergonomic design, flip-out touchscreen and built-in storage, which collectively enhance usability for creators on the go. Additionally, this guide examines the challenges surrounding its availability, including regulatory hurdles in the U.S., and how competitors like the Insta360 Luna Ultra may capitalize on these limitations.

Why the Dual-Camera System Stands Out

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Pocket 4 Pro introduces a dual-camera system with a 1-inch wide-angle main sensor and a telephoto lens, offering professional-grade performance in a compact design.

Key features include 6K video recording, 4K slow motion, ActiveTrack 7.0 for precise subject tracking and 10-bit color support for enhanced image and video quality.

The device is designed for portability and usability, featuring an ergonomic grip, flip-out touchscreen and built-in storage with high transfer speeds.

Availability may be limited initially to China and select regions due to regulatory challenges, potentially delaying its U.S. launch and opening opportunities for competitors like the Insta360 Luna Ultra.

The Insta360 Luna Ultra emerges as a strong competitor with similar features and unrestricted global availability, positioning itself as an alternative to the DJI Pocket 4 Pro.

The dual-camera system is the defining feature of the DJI Pocket 4 Pro, representing a significant evolution from its single-lens predecessors. This system enhances versatility and image quality, making it a standout choice for creators.

Wide-Angle Main Sensor: The 1-inch sensor excels in capturing high-quality images in low-light and high-contrast environments, making sure sharpness and detail.

The 1-inch sensor excels in capturing high-quality images in low-light and high-contrast environments, making sure sharpness and detail. Telephoto Lens: Featuring a 3x optical zoom (60mm equivalent), it supports up to 6x lossless zoom and 12x digital zoom, allowing clear shots of distant subjects.

Featuring a 3x optical zoom (60mm equivalent), it supports up to 6x lossless zoom and 12x digital zoom, allowing clear shots of distant subjects. Enhanced Portraits: The telephoto lens minimizes distortion, maintains natural facial proportions and produces a pleasing background blur (bokeh) for professional-looking portraits.

This dual-lens combination ensures adaptability, whether you’re capturing expansive landscapes, detailed close-ups, or creative portraits.

Image and Video Performance: Built for Professionals

The DJI Pocket 4 Pro is engineered to deliver exceptional results across a variety of shooting scenarios. Its advanced imaging capabilities cater to both photography enthusiasts and professional videographers.

6K Video Recording: Shoot ultra-high-resolution videos, ideal for professional projects requiring detailed visuals.

Shoot ultra-high-resolution videos, ideal for professional projects requiring detailed visuals. 4K Slow Motion: Capture dynamic action sequences with smooth, cinematic slow-motion effects.

Capture dynamic action sequences with smooth, cinematic slow-motion effects. ActiveTrack 7.0: DJI’s latest subject-tracking technology ensures precise focus on moving subjects, even in complex scenes.

DJI’s latest subject-tracking technology ensures precise focus on moving subjects, even in complex scenes. 10-Bit Color Support: Produce vibrant and accurate colors for both photos and videos, enhancing post-production flexibility.

These features make the Pocket 4 Pro a reliable tool for creators who prioritize quality, versatility and ease of use.

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Design and Usability: Compact Yet Functional

The design of the DJI Pocket 4 Pro balances portability with functionality, making it a practical choice for creators on the move. Despite its compact size, the device incorporates several thoughtful design elements to enhance usability.

Ergonomic Grip: The device is designed for comfortable handling, even during extended shooting sessions.

The device is designed for comfortable handling, even during extended shooting sessions. Flip-Out Touchscreen: An intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies framing, navigation and adjustments to settings.

An intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies framing, navigation and adjustments to settings. Built-In Storage: With a rumored 128GB of internal storage and an 800MB/s transfer speed, managing files becomes seamless and efficient.

While slightly larger than its predecessors to accommodate the dual-camera system and a larger battery, the Pocket 4 Pro remains lightweight and travel-friendly, ideal for creators who need a portable yet powerful tool.

Pricing and Availability: A Limited Launch

The DJI Pocket 4 Pro is expected to launch in late May or early June 2026, with an estimated price of $733 based on Chinese retail pricing. However, its availability may initially be restricted to China, with subsequent rollouts in Europe and Asia. Regulatory challenges, including the absence of FCC certification, could delay or limit its entry into the U.S. market. This uncertainty may influence its global adoption and provide competitors with an opportunity to capture market share.

Competition: Insta360 Luna Ultra Steps In

The Insta360 Luna Ultra emerges as a strong competitor, offering a similar dual-camera system and modular design. Unlike the DJI Pocket 4 Pro, the Luna Ultra benefits from unrestricted global availability, including the U.S. market. This accessibility gives Insta360 a competitive edge, particularly for users seeking a comparable alternative without the limitations posed by regulatory hurdles.

What to Expect Next

As the official launch of the DJI Pocket 4 Pro approaches, several details remain unconfirmed, including its final specifications and global pricing. Real-world performance tests will be critical in determining how well the device performs under various conditions. Additionally, the release of the Insta360 Luna Ultra will provide an opportunity for direct comparisons, helping you evaluate which device best meets your creative needs. The evolving landscape of compact cameras promises exciting developments, with both devices vying for attention in a competitive market.

Media Credit: Tech Court



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