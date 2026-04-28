DJI Pocket 4 Pro Leaks with a 6K Dual-Camera, but US Buyers Might Miss Out

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro has surfaced in field testing, suggesting a potential June 2026 release. As noted by Tech Court, this compact camera offers notable upgrades for content creators, including 6K video recording at 60fps and a dual-camera system featuring 3-4x optical zoom. Additional updates, such as ActiveTrack 7.0 and a redesigned ergonomic body, aim to enhance usability for vloggers and filmmakers. However, regulatory hurdles in the U.S. market could impact its availability, prompting some creators to consider alternatives like the Insta360 Luna Ultra.

Dive into how the Pocket 4 Pro’s 10-bit D-Log M color profile enhances professional editing workflows and explore its stabilization and subject tracking capabilities observed during testing. Gain insight into its compatibility with DJI’s broader ecosystem and how this might appeal to current DJI users. This preview provides a detailed look at the features and considerations surrounding the Pocket 4 Pro ahead of its expected launch.

What We Know About Field Testing

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro is expected to launch in June 2026, featuring significant upgrades like 6K video at 60fps, 4K slow motion and a dual-camera system with 3-4x optical zoom.

Key features include ActiveTrack 7.0 for advanced subject tracking, a 10-bit D-Log M color profile for professional-grade color grading and an ergonomic design with improved usability.

Field testing has focused on stabilization, color accuracy and subject tracking to ensure the camera meets the demands of modern content creators.

Seamless integration with DJI’s ecosystem makes the Pocket 4 Pro an attractive option for existing DJI users, while competitors like the Insta360 Luna Ultra offer modular designs and alternative ecosystems.

Regulatory challenges may limit the Pocket 4 Pro’s availability in the U.S., potentially giving competitors an edge in this key market.

Field testing for the Pocket 4 Pro has been conducted in diverse real-world scenarios to ensure the camera meets the demands of modern content creators. These tests focus on evaluating critical performance metrics, including:

Stabilization: The camera’s gimbal system is tested for smooth, shake-free footage, even during handheld or high-motion activities.

The camera’s gimbal system is tested for smooth, shake-free footage, even during handheld or high-motion activities. Color Accuracy: Performance is assessed under varying natural lighting conditions to ensure vibrant, true-to-life colors in all environments.

Performance is assessed under varying natural lighting conditions to ensure vibrant, true-to-life colors in all environments. Subject Tracking: The camera’s ability to follow moving subjects with precision is tested, even in fast-paced or unpredictable scenarios.

In addition to real-world testing, controlled environments are used to replicate common use cases such as vlogging, travel filmmaking and action-packed sequences. These trials aim to validate the Pocket 4 Pro’s ability to deliver professional-grade results across a wide range of shooting conditions, making sure it meets the expectations of both amateur and professional creators.

Key Features: What Sets the Pocket 4 Pro Apart

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro introduces a suite of upgrades designed to enhance both usability and performance. These features cater to the needs of creators who demand versatility and reliability in their equipment. Key highlights include:

Optical Zoom: A dual-camera system with 3-4x optical zoom provides greater flexibility for capturing distant subjects with sharp detail.

A dual-camera system with 3-4x optical zoom provides greater flexibility for capturing distant subjects with sharp detail. 6K Video at 60fps: The ability to record ultra-high-definition footage with smooth motion makes it ideal for professional editing workflows.

The ability to record ultra-high-definition footage with smooth motion makes it ideal for professional editing workflows. 4K Slow Motion: Capture dramatic slow-motion footage at 240fps, perfect for storytelling and cinematic effects.

Capture dramatic slow-motion footage at 240fps, perfect for storytelling and cinematic effects. ActiveTrack 7.0: Advanced subject tracking technology supports multi-subject recognition and excels in fast-moving scenarios, making sure precise focus.

Advanced subject tracking technology supports multi-subject recognition and excels in fast-moving scenarios, making sure precise focus. 10-bit D-Log M Color Profile: This feature ensures consistent color grading across DJI devices, catering to professional creators who prioritize post-production flexibility.

This feature ensures consistent color grading across DJI devices, catering to professional creators who prioritize post-production flexibility. Ergonomic Design: A slimmer body, redesigned buttons, a larger rotating touchscreen and a physical zoom dial enhance usability and comfort during extended shooting sessions.

A slimmer body, redesigned buttons, a larger rotating touchscreen and a physical zoom dial enhance usability and comfort during extended shooting sessions. Battery and Storage: A larger battery and expanded internal storage allow for longer shooting sessions without the need for external accessories.

These upgrades position the Pocket 4 Pro as a versatile tool for creators, offering a balance of portability, advanced features and ease of use.

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in DJI Pocket.

Pricing and Competition

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro is expected to retail at approximately $700, placing it in a competitive price range between the standard Pocket 4 and entry-level mirrorless cameras. Its primary competitor, the Insta360 Luna Ultra, brings its own set of strengths, including Leica color science, a modular design and potentially wider optical zoom capabilities.

While both cameras target similar audiences, their distinct ecosystems and feature sets will likely influence purchasing decisions. The Pocket 4 Pro’s seamless integration with DJI’s ecosystem may appeal to existing DJI users, while the Luna Ultra’s modular design could attract those seeking a more customizable solution.

Seamless Ecosystem Integration

A standout feature of the Pocket 4 Pro is its seamless compatibility with DJI’s ecosystem. This integration extends to accessories, software workflows and color profiles, offering a streamlined experience for users already invested in DJI products. For creators who rely on DJI drones or other devices, the Pocket 4 Pro’s consistent color grading and shared accessories make it an attractive addition to their toolkit.

In contrast, the Insta360 Luna Ultra introduces a new ecosystem, which may require additional investment in accessories and a learning curve for users unfamiliar with its modular design. This difference in ecosystem compatibility could play a significant role in influencing consumer preferences.

Challenges in the U.S. Market

Despite its impressive features, the Pocket 4 Pro faces potential challenges in the U.S. market. Ongoing restrictions on DJI products in the region could limit its availability, creating an opportunity for competitors like the Insta360 Luna Ultra to gain a foothold. If the Luna Ultra launches first with competitive pricing and specifications, it may attract consumers who are unable to access the Pocket 4 Pro.

This uncertainty in the U.S. market underscores the importance of timing and availability in shaping consumer decisions. For DJI, overcoming these regulatory hurdles will be crucial to making sure the Pocket 4 Pro’s success in one of the world’s largest markets for content creation tools.

What’s Next?

As the anticipated June 2026 release date approaches, more details about the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro are expected to emerge. Real-world footage, final pricing and direct comparisons with competitors like the Insta360 Luna Ultra will provide further insights into its performance and value. For creators, the decision between these two cameras will ultimately depend on individual needs, preferences and ecosystem compatibility. Both devices promise to push the boundaries of compact camera technology, offering exciting possibilities for content creation in the years ahead.

Media Credit: Tech Court



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.