Before You Wait for the DJI Pocket 4, See What the Insta360 Luna Ultra is Packing

Insta360 has officially teased the Luna Ultra, a pocket gimbal camera and a direct competitor to DJI’s upcoming Osmo Pocket 4 series. According to TechAvid, the Luna Ultra could feature a modular design with magnetic accessories, a rotating touchscreen and a dual-camera setup offering up to 3x optical zoom. These rumored features suggest a focus on versatility and usability, potentially appealing to both casual users and professionals.

Explore how the Luna Ultra’s modularity might expand creative possibilities, from multi-lens configurations to optional accessories like external lights or wireless microphones. Gain insight into how its rumored 1550mAh battery could cater to longer recording sessions compared to DJI’s current offerings. Additionally, understand the potential role of E-Link, a companion device speculated to enhance connectivity and workflow efficiency. This breakdown will help you evaluate whether the Luna Ultra’s features align with your content creation needs.

Insta360’s Luna Ultra

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Insta360’s Luna Ultra, a pocket gimbal camera, is set to debut at NAB 2026 this month, directly competing with DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 series.

Key rumored features include a dual-camera setup with 3x optical zoom, a rotating touchscreen, enhanced controls and improved battery life.

The Luna Ultra is expected to feature a modular design with magnetic accessories, offering customization options like multi-lens configurations and external add-ons.

A companion device, codenamed “E-Link,” is rumored to provide advanced connectivity or remote control capabilities, enhancing the user experience.

The competitive landscape between Insta360 and DJI highlights innovation, with both brands aiming to capture the attention of content creators and professionals at NAB 2026.

The Luna Ultra was first teased on Insta360’s social media platforms, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation about its potential capabilities. Its official unveiling is set to take place at NAB 2026, which runs from April 19 to April 22. This timing is no coincidence, as DJI is also expected to showcase its Osmo Pocket 4 and Pocket 4 Pro during the same event. The simultaneous launches set the stage for a direct showdown between two of the most prominent players in the pocket gimbal camera market.

This competitive timing underscores Insta360’s confidence in the Luna Ultra, positioning it as a potential disruptor in a space long dominated by DJI.

Design Highlights

The Luna Ultra is rumored to bring a range of innovative features aimed at both casual users and professionals. While official specifications remain under wraps, leaks and teasers suggest the following highlights:

Dual-Camera Setup: A rumored 3x optical zoom could significantly enhance versatility, making the device suitable for a variety of shooting scenarios, from close-ups to wide-angle landscapes.

A rumored 3x optical zoom could significantly enhance versatility, making the device suitable for a variety of shooting scenarios, from close-ups to wide-angle landscapes. Rotating Touchscreen: A flexible, user-friendly display that adjusts to different angles, allowing easier framing and control during shoots.

A flexible, user-friendly display that adjusts to different angles, allowing easier framing and control during shoots. Enhanced Controls: The inclusion of a thumb joystick, along with dedicated zoom and record buttons, suggests a focus on precision and intuitive usability.

The inclusion of a thumb joystick, along with dedicated zoom and record buttons, suggests a focus on precision and intuitive usability. Improved Battery Life: A 1550mAh battery, larger than the 1300mAh capacity of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, could provide extended recording times, catering to long-form projects and professional workflows.

These features indicate that Insta360 is prioritizing both functionality and user experience, potentially setting the Luna Ultra apart from its competitors in terms of usability and performance.

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Modularity and Customization

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Luna Ultra is its rumored modular design. Leaks suggest that the device will support magnetic accessories, allowing users to customize it for specific shooting needs. This modularity could include:

Multi-lens configurations to expand creative possibilities.

Magnetic mounts or grips for enhanced stability and adaptability in diverse shooting environments.

Optional add-ons such as external lights, filters, or even advanced stabilization tools.

Additionally, Insta360 is rumored to be developing a new wireless microphone system to complement the Luna Ultra. If true, this could provide a significant advantage for creators who prioritize high-quality audio in their content. Such modularity and accessory support could make the Luna Ultra a versatile tool for a wide range of users, from vloggers to professional filmmakers.

Companion Innovations: What is “E-Link”?

Another exciting rumor surrounding the Luna Ultra is the development of a companion device codenamed “E-Link.” While details remain scarce, speculation suggests that E-Link could offer advanced connectivity features or remote control capabilities. This innovation, if realized, could further enhance the Luna Ultra’s appeal by providing seamless integration with other devices or allowing real-time monitoring and adjustments during shoots.

The potential addition of E-Link underscores Insta360’s commitment to creating a comprehensive ecosystem for content creators, which could give it a competitive edge over rival products.

Competitive Landscape

The pocket gimbal camera market is becoming increasingly competitive, with Insta360 and DJI vying for dominance. The Luna Ultra is expected to launch in two versions: a standard single-camera model and a premium dual-camera “Ultra” variant. Meanwhile, DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 Pro is also rumored to feature a dual-camera setup, intensifying the rivalry between these two industry leaders.

For consumers, this competition is both a blessing and a challenge. On one hand, it drives innovation and expands the range of available options. On the other, it complicates the decision-making process, as buyers must carefully evaluate features, performance and pricing to determine which device best meets their needs.

What to Watch For

As NAB 2026 approaches, several key factors will determine the Luna Ultra’s success and its position in the market:

How the Luna Ultra’s modular design and rumored features compare to DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 series.

The performance and practicality of the dual-camera setup, particularly its ability to deliver enhanced versatility and image quality.

The impact of companion innovations like E-Link on the overall user experience and workflow efficiency.

Pricing and availability, which will play a critical role in shaping consumer preferences and purchase decisions.

These elements will be crucial in determining whether the Luna Ultra can carve out a significant share of the market or if it will struggle to compete against DJI’s well-established lineup.

The Road Ahead

The Insta360 Luna Ultra has the potential to make a significant impact on the pocket gimbal camera market, thanks to its rumored features, modular design and focus on user experience. However, its ultimate success will depend on how well it performs in real-world scenarios and how it stacks up against DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 series.

For now, all eyes are on NAB 2026, where both Insta360 and DJI are expected to reveal their latest innovations. Whether you’re a content creator seeking innovative technology or a professional looking for reliable performance, this upcoming showdown promises to deliver plenty of exciting options to consider.

Media Credit: TechAvid



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