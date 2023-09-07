GoPro Hero12 action camera features HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization and more

GoPro has launches its latest action camera in the form of the HERO12 Black. This new addition to the GoPro family offers users an array of features that set it apart from its predecessors and competitors. With up to 2x longer runtimes compared to previous models.

Users can now record continuously for 70 minutes at 5.3K 60fps, over 95 minutes at 5.3K 30fps, and over 155 minutes at 1080p 30fps. This is all made possible while maintaining the HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, a feature that has become synonymous with GoPro’s high-quality video output.

The camera’s resolution is another area where it shines. It offers a market-leading 5.3K resolution and 8x slo-mo, delivering high dynamic range photos and 5.3K+ 4K video. This means that users can capture their adventures in stunning detail, whether they’re surfing, hiking, or simply exploring the city.

GoPro Hero 12 action camera 2023

In addition to its impressive video capabilities, the HERO12 Black also supports wireless audio for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth devices. This feature allows users to capture high-quality audio to accompany their high-resolution videos, creating a more immersive viewing experience.

The HERO12 Black is not just about capturing great videos; it’s also about versatility. The camera offers a unique 8:7 aspect ratio across all video resolutions and modes, making it adaptable to various shooting scenarios. Moreover, it is compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories due to its 1/4-20 mounting threads, making it a versatile tool for any adventure.

Alongside the HERO12 Black, GoPro has also launched the Max Lens Mod 2.0. This accessory offers the market’s widest 177° field of view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, providing unmatched wide-angle perspectives. It delivers a 36% wider field of view for widescreen video and a 48% taller field of view for vertical video, enhancing the camera’s versatility even further.

The GoPro Hero 12 action camera is now available to purchase priced at $400 from Adorama.

The HERO12 Black also comes with a new vertical capture mode and simplified camera controls, making it easier for users to capture their adventures from different perspectives. It includes new power tools and timecode sync for easy multi-camera editing, making it a great tool for professional videographers and hobbyists alike.

One of the most convenient features of the HERO12 Black is its ability to auto-upload to the cloud for GoPro subscribers. This feature, coupled with auto edits and unlimited backup, ensures that users never lose their precious memories.

The HERO12 Black is not just feature-packed; it’s also built to last. It is waterproof up to 33 feet and is designed to be rugged, versatile, and reliable. GoPro subscribers also enjoy a “no questions asked” damaged camera replacement policy, adding an extra layer of security for users.

The HERO12 Black and the Max Lens Mod 2.0 are significant additions to GoPro’s line of action cameras. They offer a blend of high-quality video capture, versatility, and durability that sets them apart in the market. Whether you’re a professional videographer or an adventure enthusiast, these new offerings from GoPro are worth considering.

GoPro Hero 12 features and specifications

Up to 2x Longer Runtimes: Dramatically improved power management system delivers 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K60 (HERO12 Black’s highest performance setting), over 95 minutes at 5.3K30 and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p30, all with HyperSmooth video stabilisation on.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) Photo + Video: HDR delivers eye-popping high dynamic range photos and 5.3K+ 4K video.

Market-Leading 5.3K Resolution + 8x Slo-Mo: 5.3K video delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p. Slow down to 8x slo-mo in up to 2.7K resolution. Or grab up to 24.7 megapixel frame grabs and 27 megapixel photos. Capture 4K video at up to 120 frames per second for 4x slo-mo.

Unmatched Wide Angle Perspectives with Max Lens Mod Accessory: 36% wider field of view when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller field of view when capturing vertical video. Now with 2x more scratch-resistant lens and a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.

GP-Log + available LUTs: GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs) allows professional users to have more control with post-production editing and colour grading.

Wireless Audio Support for Apple AirPods + Other Bluetooth® Devices: Now you can record audio straight to HERO12 Black from Bluetooth® devices such as Apple AirPods, earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance.

Emmy Award-Winning Video Stabilisation with 360° Horizon Lock: HyperSmooth features next-generation AutoBoost that automatically boosts video stabilisation as needed, while maintaining the smallest cropping margin possible with imperceptible transitions between crop levels. HyperSmooth 6.0 also enables horizon-levelling even with full 360° camera rotation in the Linear + Horizon Lock digital lens or in all lens settings when using the Max Lens Mod accessory.

Versatile Aspect Ratio: 1/1.9” sensor enables market-leading versatility with its extra-large aspect ratio that can be cropped into vertical , widescreen 16:9, traditional 4:3 or full-frame aspect ratios. Now available across all video resolutions as well as TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Lapse and all Night Effects modes.

GoPro-Exclusive HyperView Ultra-Wide Angle Lens Setting: HERO12 Black’s HyperView digital lens sets a new bar for immersive, wide-angle video. Also available as an even wider Max HyperView perspective when using the optional Max Lens Mod accessory.

New Vertical Capture Mode: Capture vertical video with HERO12 Black mounted horizontally—perfect for sharing straight to vertically-oriented social channels.

Simplified Camera Controls: Updated “Easy Controls” for users looking for maximum convenience and streamlined “Pro Controls” for advanced users looking for maximum control and efficiency.

Night Effects with Still Images: Light Painting, Vehicle Light Trails and Star Trails enable pro-level capture with push-button ease.

New Power Tools: Interval Photo joins a suite of Power Tools designed to help you capture video and photos in unique ways. Interval Photo enables photo-capture at fixed intervals, from every 0.5 seconds all the way up to every 120 seconds.

Timecode Sync: Sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing. Works with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps.

Mounting: HERO12 Black’s mounting fingers now feature mounting threads, making HERO12 Black compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories.

Auto-Upload to the Cloud, Auto Edits + Unlimited Backup: Available for GoPro subscribers, HERO12 Black auto-uploads to your GoPro cloud account while the camera is charging, and you’ll receive an automatic highlight video after the upload is complete. There’s no limit to the amount of GoPro footage you can upload to your GoPro cloud account and all footage is stored at 100% source quality.

Rugged, Versatile, Reliable: HERO12 Black is waterproof to 33 feet with no additional housing required and is built “GoPro Tough” to take a beating. GoPro subscribers enjoy “no questions asked” damaged camera replacement.

