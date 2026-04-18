DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 Brings Huge Upgrades, But Should You Wait for the Pro?

Compact and feature-rich, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 strikes a balance between portability and performance, making it a compelling choice for creators on the go. As highlighted by TechAvid, the device introduces notable upgrades like 37-megapixel stills with RAW support and 4K video at 240 frames per second, catering to both photography enthusiasts and videographers. However, its design choices come with trade-offs, such as the absence of an HLG profile, which may limit its appeal for users seeking streamlined HDR workflows. These considerations make the Pocket 4 a nuanced option for those weighing its strengths against specific creative needs.

Explore how the Pocket 4’s ActiveTrack 7.0 enhances subject tracking during dynamic shots, or learn how its three-microphone array improves audio quality for immersive video projects. You’ll also gain insight into its usability upgrades, including a rotating OLED display and refined controls, which aim to simplify the shooting experience for users of all skill levels. This breakdown will help you assess whether the Pocket 4 aligns with your creative goals and whether its trade-offs are worth the investment.

Key Photo and Video Upgrades

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 features a 1-inch CMOS sensor with upgrades like 37-megapixel stills, 4K video at 240 fps, 10-bit color depth and lossless 2x zoom, catering to both casual users and professionals.

Professional-grade features include built-in timecode synchronization, 4K live streaming at 60 fps and six film tone filters, enhancing workflows for content creators.

Enhanced usability with ActiveTrack 7.0, gesture controls, a rotating 2-inch OLED display and a refined button layout makes it accessible for beginners and advanced users alike.

Improved hardware includes a three-axis gimbal for stability, 1545 mAh battery for up to 4 hours of recording, 107 GB internal storage and USB 3.1 for faster file transfers.

Audio upgrades, such as a three-microphone array and four-channel audio support, ensure immersive sound quality, complementing its high-quality visuals.

The Osmo Pocket 4 retains its 1-inch CMOS sensor but introduces a range of enhancements that elevate its photo and video capabilities. These upgrades are designed to meet the needs of both enthusiasts and professionals:

Capture 37-megapixel stills in Super Photo Mode, with RAW support for greater flexibility in post-processing.

in Super Photo Mode, with for greater flexibility in post-processing. An enhanced dynamic range of 14 stops ensures richer details in both highlights and shadows, improving overall image quality.

ensures richer details in both highlights and shadows, improving overall image quality. Record 4K video at 240 frames per second , allowing ultra-smooth slow-motion footage for creative storytelling.

, allowing ultra-smooth slow-motion footage for creative storytelling. A new slow shutter video mode enhances low-light shooting, offering more creative possibilities.

enhances low-light shooting, offering more creative possibilities. Enjoy lossless 2x zoom at 4K resolution, with additional zoom options available at lower resolutions.

at 4K resolution, with additional zoom options available at lower resolutions. Support for 10-bit color depth ensures accurate color reproduction, catering to professional workflows and grading needs.

These features make the Pocket 4 a versatile tool for capturing high-quality visuals, whether you’re shooting stills or videos and position it as a strong contender in the compact camera market.

Professional Features for Creators

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 introduces several features tailored to content creators, streamlining workflows and enhancing production quality:

Built-in timecode synchronization reduces drift in multi-camera setups, simplifying the editing process for complex projects.

reduces drift in multi-camera setups, simplifying the editing process for complex projects. DisplayPort output supports live streaming in 4K at 60 fps, making it a valuable tool for broadcasters and live content creators.

supports live streaming in 4K at 60 fps, making it a valuable tool for broadcasters and live content creators. Six film tone filters and a beautify mode allow for polished, cinematic visuals directly in-camera, reducing the need for extensive post-production.

These professional-grade features make the Pocket 4 an appealing choice for creators who demand efficiency and high-quality results in their content production.

Find more information on DJI Osmo Pocket 4 by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Enhanced Usability

The Osmo Pocket 4 is designed with user convenience in mind, offering several improvements that enhance the overall shooting experience:

ActiveTrack 7.0 delivers precise subject tracking, even when zooming, making sure your subject stays in focus during dynamic shots.

delivers precise subject tracking, even when zooming, making sure your subject stays in focus during dynamic shots. Gesture controls enable hands-free operation, making it easier to capture moments on the go or in challenging shooting scenarios.

enable hands-free operation, making it easier to capture moments on the go or in challenging shooting scenarios. A brighter, 2-inch rotating OLED display improves visibility in various lighting conditions and provides intuitive touch controls.

improves visibility in various lighting conditions and provides intuitive touch controls. A refined button layout offers a more tactile and traditional shooting experience, appealing to users who prefer physical controls.

These usability enhancements make the Pocket 4 accessible to beginners while still offering advanced functionality for experienced users.

Build and Hardware Improvements

Weighing slightly more at 190 grams, the Pocket 4 provides improved balance and stability during handheld use. Its three-axis mechanical gimbal ensures smooth and stable footage, even in challenging conditions such as high winds or uneven terrain. While the added weight may be noticeable, it contributes to the device’s overall durability and robustness, making it a reliable tool for various shooting environments.

Battery and Storage Capabilities

The Pocket 4 offers solid performance in terms of battery life and storage, making sure it can handle extended shooting sessions:

A 1545 mAh battery delivers up to four hours of recording under light usage, providing ample time for most projects.

delivers up to four hours of recording under light usage, providing ample time for most projects. Internal storage has been expanded to 107 GB , with support for microSD cards up to 1 TB , accommodating large video files and extended shoots.

, with support for , accommodating large video files and extended shoots. USB 3.1 connectivity ensures faster file transfers, a crucial feature for professionals dealing with high-resolution footage.

These upgrades cater to users who require reliable performance and ample storage for demanding projects.

Audio Enhancements

The Osmo Pocket 4 also sees significant improvements in audio recording, making it a well-rounded tool for video creators:

A three-microphone array enables spatial recording, capturing immersive soundscapes that complement high-quality visuals.

enables spatial recording, capturing immersive soundscapes that complement high-quality visuals. Support for four-channel audio enhances recording quality, particularly when paired with external transmitters or microphones.

These audio enhancements ensure that the Pocket 4 delivers not only stunning visuals but also professional-grade sound quality.

Pricing and Accessories

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is priced at €479/£429 for the base version, with higher-priced bundles available for those seeking additional accessories. Optional add-ons include:

Wide-angle lens for capturing expansive scenes.

for capturing expansive scenes. Mini tripod for stable, hands-free shooting.

for stable, hands-free shooting. Fill light for improved lighting in low-light conditions.

It is worth noting that the battery extension handle, previously included in the creator combo, is now sold separately, which may influence purchasing decisions for some users.

Limitations to Consider

Despite its many strengths, the Pocket 4 has a few limitations that potential buyers should consider:

The absence of an HLG profile may complicate HDR workflows for users who prioritize quick publishing.

may complicate HDR workflows for users who prioritize quick publishing. It is unavailable in the U.S. at launch due to pending authorization issues, limiting its accessibility for some users.

due to pending authorization issues, limiting its accessibility for some users. A rumored Pocket 4 Pro model with a dual-lens system may lead some users to delay their purchase in anticipation of additional features.

These limitations highlight areas where the Pocket 4 may fall short for certain users, depending on their specific needs and priorities.

Final Thoughts

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 delivers an impressive combination of advanced features and practical enhancements, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of users. Its improvements in photo and video quality, usability and audio recording position it as a strong contender in the compact camera market. However, potential buyers should carefully weigh its limitations and consider whether the rumored Pro model might better suit their needs. Whether you’re a casual user or a professional creator, the Pocket 4 offers the tools to elevate your content creation to the next level.

Media Credit: TechAvid



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