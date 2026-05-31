Oura Ring 5 vs Oura Ring 4: What You Actually Get for the Upgrade

The Oura Ring 5 introduces a smaller, lighter design and enhanced health tracking capabilities compared to the Oura Ring 4. According to TechAvid, the Ring 5 is 40% smaller in volume and weighs between 2 and 2.69 grams, offering improved comfort for daily wear. Upgraded sensor technology, including stronger LEDs and optimized light pathways, aims to deliver more accurate metrics for heart rate and heart rate variability, addressing the needs of users who prioritize precision in their health data.

Dive into the practical implications of these updates, including how the Oura Ring 5 performs in areas like overnight tracking accuracy and its new features, such as blood pressure signal monitoring and GLP-1 medication tracking. This overview also evaluates the trade-offs, such as the $399 price point and limited size options, to help you make an informed decision about whether the upgrade aligns with your health and lifestyle goals.

Refined Design

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Oura Ring 5 features a sleeker, more compact design with a 40% reduction in volume, making it lighter and more comfortable for daily wear and sleep tracking.

Advanced sensor technology improves health metric accuracy, including a 12% boost in overnight HRV accuracy and up to 19% better heart rate accuracy during workouts.

New software features include a health radar, blood pressure signal monitoring, GLP-1 medication tracking and integration with external heart rate devices, enhancing holistic health management.

Battery life ranges from 6 to 9 days, offering modest improvements over the Oura Ring 4, while maintaining water resistance up to 100 meters and adding IP68 certification for durability.

Key drawbacks include a higher price of $399, a reduced size range and a required monthly subscription for advanced features, which may deter budget-conscious users or those satisfied with the Ring 4.

Smaller, Lighter & More Comfortable

The Oura Ring 5 features a sleeker and more compact design, making it noticeably smaller and lighter than its predecessor. With a 40% reduction in volume, the Ring 5 measures 6.09 mm in width and 2.29 mm in thickness, compared to the Ring 4’s 7.9 mm width and 2.88 mm thickness. This redesign enhances comfort, particularly for users who prioritize lightweight wearables that are less intrusive during daily activities or sleep.

Weighing between 2 and 2.69 grams depending on size, the Ring 5 is significantly lighter than the Ring 4, which ranges from 3.3 to 5.2 grams. For those who value discreet and comfortable wearables, this improvement could be a deciding factor. The smaller profile also makes the Ring 5 more visually subtle, appealing to users who prefer understated designs.

Advanced Sensor Technology for Greater Accuracy

The Oura Ring 5 incorporates a revamped sensor system that delivers more precise health metrics. Key improvements in the sensor technology include:

A reduction in optical signal pathways from 18 to 12, allowing for cleaner and more efficient data processing.

Stronger LEDs and a larger photodiode, which enhance signal clarity and improve the accuracy of readings.

Shorter light paths that optimize measurement precision, particularly for heart rate and other biometric data.

These upgrades translate to a 12% improvement in overnight heart rate variability (HRV) accuracy and up to 19% better heart rate accuracy during workouts. For users who rely on precise data for fitness tracking, stress management, or overall health monitoring, these enhancements provide tangible benefits. The improved sensor system also ensures more reliable insights, making the Ring 5 a valuable tool for those who demand accuracy in their health metrics.

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Battery Life: Modest but Meaningful Improvements

Battery life is a critical consideration for wearable devices and the Oura Ring 5 offers a runtime of 6 to 9 days, depending on usage and size. While this represents only a slight improvement over the Oura Ring 4’s maximum battery life of 8 days, it ensures consistent health tracking with fewer interruptions for recharging. For users who prioritize convenience and uninterrupted data collection, this incremental upgrade adds value, even if it doesn’t represent a major leap forward.

Expanded Software Features for Holistic Health Management

The Oura Ring 5 introduces several new software features designed to provide a more comprehensive view of your health. These include:

A health radar that consolidates wellness metrics into an easy-to-interpret overview.

Blood pressure signal monitoring, offering insights into cardiovascular health.

GLP-1 medication tracking, catering to users managing weight or diabetes.

Integration with health records, streamlining data management and accessibility.

Support for external heart rate devices, enhancing versatility for fitness enthusiasts.

These additions are complemented by AI-powered insights, which deliver personalized recommendations based on your health data. Core features such as sleep tracking, readiness scores, activity monitoring, stress tracking and women’s health tracking remain integral to the device. Together, these updates make the Oura Ring 5 a robust tool for users seeking a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Durability and Water Resistance: Built for Everyday Use

Durability is another area where the Oura Ring 5 shines. Like its predecessor, it is water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities. However, the Ring 5 goes a step further with IP68 certification, which enhances its resistance to dust and scratches. This added durability ensures the device can withstand the rigors of daily wear, making it a reliable choice for active users or those who frequently engage in outdoor activities.

Considerations and Potential Drawbacks

Despite its many advancements, the Oura Ring 5 is not without its drawbacks. Key considerations include:

A price increase from $349 for the Ring 4 to $399 for the Ring 5, which may deter budget-conscious buyers.

A reduced size range, with sizes 4, 5, 14 and 15 no longer available, potentially limiting options for some users.

The ongoing monthly subscription fee required to access advanced features, adding to the overall cost of ownership.

These factors may influence your decision, particularly if you are already satisfied with the capabilities of the Oura Ring 4. For some users, the incremental improvements may not outweigh the higher price and additional costs.

Is the Oura Ring 5 the Right Choice for You?

The Oura Ring 5 represents a thoughtful evolution in wearable health technology, offering meaningful improvements in design, sensor accuracy and software functionality. For new users, these advancements make it a compelling choice, particularly if you value precise health tracking, a comfortable design and a durable build.

However, for existing Oura Ring 4 owners, the decision to upgrade depends on your specific needs and priorities. If the new features align closely with your health goals or if you place a high value on the latest innovations, the Ring 5 may be worth the investment. Otherwise, the Ring 4 remains a capable device that continues to deliver reliable health insights. Ultimately, the choice comes down to how much you value the incremental upgrades and whether they justify the additional cost.

Media Credit: TechAvid



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