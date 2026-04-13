DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Unboxed : Hands on Look at New Design & Features

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has been fully unboxed and TechAvid provides a detailed overview of its features and updates. This compact camera introduces a rotating screen for flexible shooting angles and two new buttons for quicker access to essential functions. The Creator Combo package includes a wireless microphone system and a wide-angle lens, offering practical solutions for diverse filming needs. These updates focus on improving usability while retaining the compact design familiar to previous users.

Explore how the Pocket 4’s 14 stops of dynamic range perform in high-contrast environments to produce well-balanced footage. Learn about the advantages of its 107 GB internal storage, which allows for extended recording without frequent file transfers. Additionally, gain insight into how accessories like the fill light and mini tripod enhance its versatility for a range of shooting scenarios.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo is set to launch on April 16, 2026, in China, featuring meaningful upgrades in versatility, usability and creative potential over its predecessor.

The Creator Combo includes an extensive accessory kit, such as a wireless microphone system, fill light, wide-angle lens, mini tripod and redesigned protective case, enhancing its adaptability for diverse shooting scenarios.

Key design improvements include a rotating screen for dynamic shooting angles and two additional buttons for quicker access to essential functions, maintaining its hallmark compact and portable form.

Performance highlights include 107 GB of internal storage and support for up to 14 stops of dynamic range, allowing high-quality footage with greater detail in challenging lighting conditions.

The Creator Combo is expected to be priced around €420.47, offering strong value for content creators seeking a portable, feature-rich camera solution.

What’s Inside the Box?

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo comes with an extensive set of accessories, carefully curated to maximize its functionality and adaptability. Here’s what you’ll find in the package:

The Pocket 4 camera

A handle with a 1/4-inch threaded mount for added stability

A mini tripod for steady shooting in various environments

A wireless microphone system, complete with a transmitter, windscreen and clip magnet for enhanced audio capture

A fill light attachment to improve performance in low-light conditions

A wide-angle lens for capturing a broader field of view

A Type-C to Type-C PD cable for fast charging and efficient data transfer

A strap and two carrying bags for convenient portability

A redesigned, more compact protective case for secure storage

This comprehensive accessory kit ensures that users are equipped for a variety of shooting scenarios, whether they are vlogging, creating cinematic footage, or documenting everyday moments. The inclusion of tools like the wireless microphone and fill light highlights DJI’s commitment to supporting high-quality content creation across diverse settings.

Refined Design and User-Friendly Features

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 retains the hallmark compact design of the Pocket series, making it an ideal choice for creators who are constantly on the move. Its rotating screen, a popular feature carried over from the Pocket 3, allows for seamless transitions between different shooting angles, enhancing its versatility in dynamic environments.

New to the Pocket 4 are two additional buttons, strategically placed to improve usability. These buttons provide quicker access to essential functions, streamlining the user experience and reducing the need to navigate through menus. These subtle yet impactful design updates reflect DJI’s focus on enhancing functionality without compromising the sleek and portable form factor that defines the Pocket series.

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Performance and Key Specifications

While the full specifications of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 have not yet been officially confirmed, early details suggest several significant improvements that will appeal to content creators. The camera is expected to feature 107 GB of internal storage, a substantial upgrade that provides ample space for capturing high-resolution footage without the immediate need for external storage solutions.

Additionally, the Pocket 4 is rumored to support up to 14 stops of dynamic range, allowing it to capture greater detail in both highlights and shadows. This improvement is particularly beneficial for creators working in challenging lighting conditions, as it ensures more balanced and visually appealing results. The inclusion of a wide-angle lens and fill light further enhances its adaptability, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of creative compositions.

How Much Will It Cost?

Initial presale listings suggest a price of approximately €420.47 for the Creator Combo. However, this figure may vary depending on factors such as taxes, import fees and regional pricing adjustments. While the final retail price has yet to be confirmed, the Pocket 4 is expected to deliver strong value given its robust feature set and extensive accessory bundle. For content creators seeking a portable and versatile camera, this price point positions the Pocket 4 as a competitive option in the market.

Release Date and Availability

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is set to launch on April 16, 2026, in China, marking an earlier-than-expected release. This timing aligns with DJI’s strategy of introducing new products ahead of peak demand periods, making sure availability for early adopters and professionals eager to upgrade their gear. By releasing the Pocket 4 at this time, DJI aims to capture the attention of creators looking to enhance their setups before the busy summer season.

A Compact Camera with Big Potential

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo represents a thoughtful evolution of the Pocket series, prioritizing portability, usability, and creative flexibility. With its refined design, extensive accessory kit and potential for high-quality performance, the Pocket 4 is well-positioned to meet the needs of both amateur and professional content creators. Whether you’re capturing cinematic footage, documenting everyday moments, or exploring new creative possibilities, the Pocket 4 offers a reliable and versatile solution. As its release date approaches, this compact yet powerful camera is shaping up to be a strong contender in the portable camera market.

Media Credit: TechAvid



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