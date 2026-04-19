DJI Pocket 4 vs Pocket 3 : Why the Massive Sensor Upgrade Changes Everything

The DJI Pocket 4 represents a significant step forward from its predecessor, the Pocket 3, with a focus on enhancing image quality, usability and creative flexibility. One of the standout upgrades is the inclusion of a 1-inch camera sensor, which offers 14 stops of dynamic range, two more than the Pocket 3. This improvement allows for better detail capture in high-contrast scenes, making it particularly useful for creators working in challenging lighting conditions. The Drone Creative highlights how this larger sensor, combined with a maximum ISO of 25,600, delivers improved low-light performance, making sure sharper results even in dim environments.

In this overview, you’ll gain insight into the Pocket 4’s advanced slow-motion capabilities, which now support 240 frames per second at 4K resolution, a leap from the Pocket 3’s 1080p limit. Explore how the upgraded ActiveTrack 7.0 system enhances subject tracking, even with zoom and discover the practical benefits of its redesigned controls and brighter OLED screen for outdoor shooting. Whether you’re evaluating its suitability for your workflow or considering an upgrade, this breakdown provides a clear understanding of what the Pocket 4 brings to the table.

Key Improvements in Camera Sensor and Image Quality

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Pocket 4 features a significant upgrade with a 1-inch sensor, offering 14 stops of dynamic range and improved low-light performance with a maximum ISO of 25,600.

Resolution has been dramatically enhanced, jumping from 9.4 megapixels to 37 megapixels, making sure sharper stills and more detailed video frames.

Advanced video capabilities include 4K slow-motion at 240fps, built-in filters for quick color grading and 4K video recording at 60fps, though vertical video is limited to 3K resolution.

Usability improvements include a brighter 2-inch OLED screen, customizable buttons, a protective MicroSD hatch and extended battery life of up to 240 minutes with fast charging.

New features like ActiveTrack 7.0, a magnetic fill light accessory and gesture control enhance functionality, while the Creator Combo package adds tools for diverse shooting scenarios.

One of the most significant advancements in the Pocket 4 is its 1-inch camera sensor, a substantial upgrade from the smaller sensor in the Pocket 3. This larger sensor delivers 14 stops of dynamic range, two more than its predecessor, allowing you to capture intricate details in both shadows and highlights, particularly in high-contrast environments. Low-light performance has also been enhanced, with the maximum ISO now reaching 25,600, making it easier to shoot in dim conditions without compromising image clarity.

In terms of resolution, the Pocket 4 offers a remarkable leap, increasing from 9.4 megapixels to 37 megapixels. This improvement ensures sharper still images and more detailed video frames, catering to creators who demand precision and clarity in their visuals. Whether you’re capturing landscapes or close-ups, the enhanced sensor and resolution provide a noticeable boost in overall image quality.

Enhanced Video Features

The Pocket 4 continues to support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, making sure smooth, high-resolution footage for landscape-oriented content. However, vertical video is limited to 3K resolution, which may be a drawback for social media creators focusing on portrait-oriented formats.

A standout feature is the upgraded slow-motion capability, now supporting 240 frames per second at 4K resolution. This marks a significant improvement over the Pocket 3’s 1080p slow-motion mode, allowing for ultra-smooth, high-quality slow-motion footage that is ideal for capturing dynamic action or dramatic moments.

For creators who prefer in-camera editing, the Pocket 4 includes built-in filters for quick color grading. While the removal of the DLOG M color profile may disappoint some professionals, the remaining DLOG and normal modes still offer sufficient flexibility for most post-production workflows.

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Advanced Tracking and Stabilization

The Pocket 4 introduces ActiveTrack 7.0, an upgraded subject-tracking system that excels at keeping moving subjects in focus, even in challenging scenarios. This system now supports tracking in 2x zoom mode, providing greater versatility for capturing distant or dynamic subjects. Whether you’re filming a fast-moving athlete or a distant wildlife scene, the improved tracking ensures consistent focus and framing.

Stabilization remains a core strength of the Pocket series, with the Pocket 4 using a three-axis mechanical gimbal to deliver smooth and steady footage. This feature is particularly valuable for creators filming while walking, running, or navigating uneven terrain, as it effectively minimizes unwanted camera movements.

Design and Usability Upgrades

The Pocket 4 introduces several design enhancements aimed at improving usability. A brighter 2-inch OLED screen with 1,000 nits of peak brightness ensures better visibility in bright outdoor conditions, making it easier to frame shots and review footage. Additionally, new zoom and customizable buttons simplify operation, while a redesigned joystick offers greater precision for adjusting framing and angles.

Durability has also been improved with the addition of a protective hatch for the MicroSD slot, making the device more robust and user-friendly. These thoughtful design changes collectively enhance the overall shooting experience, making sure that the Pocket 4 is both practical and reliable for on-the-go creators.

Accessories and Additional Features

The Pocket 4 introduces a range of accessories to expand its functionality. A magnetic fill light accessory offers adjustable brightness and color temperature settings, improving lighting in low-light scenarios. Internal storage has been upgraded to 107GB, reducing the reliance on external memory cards for many users.

Gesture control adds a hands-free operation option, making it easier to capture footage remotely. For those seeking additional versatility, the Creator Combo accessory package includes a mini tripod, carrying bag and other tools designed to support various shooting styles and scenarios.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance has seen a significant boost, with the Pocket 4 offering up to 240 minutes of runtime—an improvement of over an hour compared to the Pocket 3. This extended battery life ensures that creators can shoot for longer periods without interruptions. Additionally, fast charging capabilities allow the device to recharge up to 80% in just 18 minutes, minimizing downtime and allowing you to stay focused on your creative projects.

Potential Drawbacks

Despite its many upgrades, the Pocket 4 does have some limitations. The removal of the DLOG M color profile may be a drawback for professional users who rely on advanced color grading options. Additionally, the new soft case, while larger, lacks the compactness and durability of the Pocket 3’s hard case, which could be a concern for frequent travelers or those prioritizing portability.

Is the Pocket 4 Worth It?

The DJI Pocket 4 is a compelling choice for new users seeking a compact, versatile camera with advanced features. Its improved sensor, enhanced tracking and extended battery life make it an excellent tool for vloggers, content creators and anyone looking to capture high-quality footage on the go.

For existing Pocket 3 users, the decision to upgrade depends on individual needs. The Pocket 4’s improvements in low-light performance, tracking and slow-motion capabilities are impressive, but they may not justify the cost unless these features are critical to your workflow. Overall, the Pocket 4 strikes a balance between portability and performance, making it a well-rounded option for creative storytelling.

Media Credit: The Drone Creative



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