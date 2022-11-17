The development team at Pine64 responsible for creating the new and highly anticipated Pine Star64 RISC-V single board computer. Have released an update this week, explaining that due to a few last-minute production issues, the release date for the RISC-V development board has been delayed a little into December 2022.

The Star64 RISC-V single board computer features a StarFive JH7110 64bit RISC-V processor offering users quad SiFive FU740 cores clocked at 1.5GHz. The SOC is also equipped with BXE-4-32 from Imagination Technologies and equipped with USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, a PCIe slot and two native Gigabit Ethernet NICs. The Star64 will be available in two different versions offering 4GB and 8GB of RAM priced at $69.95 and $89.95 respectively.

“We initially hoped to have Star64 available today but some last minute production issues have pushed the release date back to next month. While this is a bit of a disappointment – as it would make for an awesome surprise to have the hardware drop alongside the update – but it is ultimately good news that the issues were identified and addressed prior to any hardware shipping.

We currently expect to have the Star64 available at some point in December, potentially prior to the December community update, but please note that this date may be pushed back further due to the COVID situation in China. As I’ve written in the previous section on the Ox64, things are a bit up in the air currently when it comes to hardware production and deliveries.”

Pine Star64 RISC-V single board computer

“here will be competent software on launch as a good starting-point for developers and early adopters. I wrote about how much progress has been achieved in September and October, with AOSC having been successfully booted on the board with all key features already working, and we’ve seen further developments on the software front since. I am not really in the position to make announcements for other projects but you can expect to hear declarations of software support for the Star64 coming soon. I am really excited to see Star64 launching soon and I am glad that it is highly anticipated by the community. I dare say, bar the Ox64, the Star64 is the board our base is most excited about since the launch of the RockPro64. “

Source : Pine64





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals