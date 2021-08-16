Pine64 PineNote E Ink tablet soon launching for $399

In their latest August 2021 update the develop and team over at Pine64 have introduced their new PineNote E Ink tablet soon to be launched and available to purchase priced at $399. Equipped with a 10.1 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink display offering users 16 levels of gray and a refresh rate of 60hz. The tablet is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and equipped with 128GB of eMMC storage.

Other features of the Pine64 PineNote E Ink tablet include stereo speakers, dual microphones, USB-C port with fast charging technology and wireless connectivity using the Wi-Fi 5 standard. Unfortunately, no information on worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“This month brings news that many of you have been waiting years for – we’re introducing the PineNote, a high-end e-ink device based on the powerful Quartz64 single board computer. But the good news doesn’t end here, the PinePhone keyboard has entered production, developers have begun work on PinePhone’s back cases, PineDio development is moving forward and we’ve seen a new firmware release for Pinebook Pro’s touchpad. There’s a lot of ground to cover this month, so let’s get to it.”

Source : Pine64 : Liliputing

