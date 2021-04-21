Firefly has introduced a new mini PC to their range in the form of the Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC, powered by a RK3566 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor offering a frequency up to 1.8GHz. The mini PC supports up to 8GB RAM with up to 32Bit width, and supports all-data-link ECC, making data safer and more reliable, and meeting the requirements of running large-memory products application. The onboard GPU supports OpenGL ES3.2/2.0/1.1, Vulkan1.1. The VPU can achieve 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding and 1080P 100fps H.265/ H.264 video encoding. The NPU supports one-click switching of mainstream frameworks like Caffe/TensorFlow and the onboard M.2 PCIe2.0 interface can be connected with NVMe SSD if desired.
The Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC mini PC supports Android, Ubuntu, Buildroot + QT, Station OS and other systems, and supports booting the system via TF card, U disk, EMMC and more depending on your application. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
Specifications of the Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC mini PC include:
SOC
RockChip RK3566
CPU
Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55, 22nm lithography process, frequency up to 1.8GHz
GPU
ARM G52 2EE
Supports OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2. OpenCL 2.0. Vulkan 1.1
Embedded high-performance 2D acceleration hardware
NPU
[email protected], integrated high-performance AI accelerator RKNN NPU
Supports one-click switching of Caffe/TensorFlow/TFLite/ONNX/PyTorch/Keras/Darknet
VPU
Supports 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding
Supports 1080P 100fps H.265/H.264 video encoding
Supports 8M ISP
RAM
2GB / 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4
32Bit,supports all-data-link ECC
Storage
32GB / 64GB / 128GB eMMC
M.2 PCIe 2.0 × 1 (Expand with 2242 NVMe SSD)
TF-Card Slot x1 (Expand with TF card)
Source : Liliputing : Firefly
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.