Firefly has introduced a new mini PC to their range in the form of the Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC, powered by a RK3566 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor offering a frequency up to 1.8GHz. The mini PC supports up to 8GB RAM with up to 32Bit width, and supports all-data-link ECC, making data safer and more reliable, and meeting the requirements of running large-memory products application. The onboard GPU supports OpenGL ES3.2/2.0/1.1, Vulkan1.1. The VPU can achieve 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding and 1080P 100fps H.265/ H.264 video encoding. The NPU supports one-click switching of mainstream frameworks like Caffe/TensorFlow and the onboard M.2 PCIe2.0 interface can be connected with NVMe SSD if desired.

The Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC mini PC supports Android, Ubuntu, Buildroot + QT, Station OS and other systems, and supports booting the system via TF card, U disk, EMMC and more depending on your application. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Specifications of the Firefly ROC-RK3566-PC mini PC include:

SOC

RockChip RK3566

CPU

Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55, 22nm lithography process, frequency up to 1.8GHz

GPU

ARM G52 2EE

Supports OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2. OpenCL 2.0. Vulkan 1.1

Embedded high-performance 2D acceleration hardware

NPU

[email protected], integrated high-performance AI accelerator RKNN NPU

Supports one-click switching of Caffe/TensorFlow/TFLite/ONNX/PyTorch/Keras/Darknet

VPU

Supports 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding

Supports 1080P 100fps H.265/H.264 video encoding

Supports 8M ISP

RAM

2GB / 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4

32Bit,supports all-data-link ECC

Storage

32GB / 64GB / 128GB eMMC

M.2 PCIe 2.0 × 1 (Expand with 2242 NVMe SSD)

TF-Card Slot x1 (Expand with TF card)

Source : Liliputing : Firefly

