Cool Pi 4 RK3588S Raspberry Pi alternative $145

A new mini PC is now available to purchase online from retailers such as AliExpress offering a RK3588S powered single board computer and Raspberry Pi alternative. The Cool Pi 4 features a Rockchip RK3588S octa-core processor capable of supporting 8K video thanks to a dedicated neural processing unit. The 4 GB version is priced at approximately $142 which is a lot more expensive than the Raspberry Pi alternatives but if you need something with a RK3588S the Cool Pi 4 is definitely worth checking out.

Measuring 85 x 56 mm and equipped with similar connections to a Raspberry Pi such as a 40 pin GPIO full-size Ethernet port together with USB-C and USB ports. The mini PC support the Linux operating system and Debian 11 and Ubuntu 22.04 images are now available for the Cool Pi 4.

Cool Pi 4 RK3588S Raspberry Pi alternative ports

1 x micro HDMI 2.1 (8K/60Hz support)

1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4 (4K/60Hz support)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (with Power over Ethernet support)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

1 x USB Type-C port (for power)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x MIPI-DSI display connector

1 x MIPI-CSI camera connector

1 x 40-pin GPIO/I2C/SPI/UART header

Source : Tom Hardware : Liliputing





