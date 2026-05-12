5 Microsoft Copilot Features You Probably Aren’t Using Yet

Microsoft 365 Copilot introduces AI-driven capabilities designed to support a wide range of professional tasks. In his guide, Mike Tholfsen highlights five practical strategies, starting with the Mode Switcher, which adjusts Copilot’s responses based on your specific requirements. For instance, users can toggle between concise outputs for quick decision-making and detailed explanations for more intricate projects. This adaptability allows Copilot to align with diverse work scenarios, offering tailored support for varying needs.

Discover how Copilot Pages can help organize collaborative efforts by creating shared spaces for planning and content management. Learn to use the Researcher Agent to produce detailed reports with citations and visual elements and explore how Copilot Notebooks can centralize resources for better multitasking. Additionally, gain insight into the Prompt Gallery, which offers pre-designed prompts suited to specific industries or tasks.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Tips

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Mode Switcher for Custom Outputs: Tailor AI responses with the Mode Switcher, offering options like “Quick Response” for concise answers or “Think Deeper” for detailed outputs and integrate internal files for context-aware results.

Tailor AI responses with the Mode Switcher, offering options like “Quick Response” for concise answers or “Think Deeper” for detailed outputs and integrate internal files for context-aware results. Collaborate with Copilot Pages: Use AI-powered collaborative workspaces to create, edit and share structured plans, agendas, or summaries, with customization options for tone and style.

Use AI-powered collaborative workspaces to create, edit and share structured plans, agendas, or summaries, with customization options for tone and style. Streamline Research with the Researcher Agent: Automate complex research tasks, generate detailed reports with infographics and citations and refine outputs using advanced options like “Critique” and “Council.”

Automate complex research tasks, generate detailed reports with infographics and citations and refine outputs using advanced options like “Critique” and “Council.” Organize Work with Copilot Notebooks: Centralize reference materials, files and notes in AI-enhanced notebooks to generate summaries, insights and documents, streamlining workflows for multiple projects.

Centralize reference materials, files and notes in AI-enhanced notebooks to generate summaries, insights and documents, streamlining workflows for multiple projects. Boost Productivity with the Prompt Gallery: Access a curated collection of pre-designed prompts tailored by job type, industry, or task to save time and enhance the quality of outputs.

1. Use the Mode Switcher for Tailored Outputs

The Mode Switcher in Microsoft 365 Copilot is a versatile feature that allows you to customize the AI’s responses to suit your specific needs. You can toggle between modes like “Quick Response” for concise answers or “Think Deeper” for more detailed, analytical outputs. This flexibility ensures that Copilot adapts to the complexity of your task, whether you’re brainstorming ideas or drafting a comprehensive overview.

Additionally, you can select from different AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT for creative content or Claude AI for logical reasoning and structured outputs. By attaching internal files, Copilot can generate context-aware responses, making it particularly useful for tasks like analyzing data or preparing presentations. This feature ensures that your results are not only relevant but also precise, saving you time and effort.

2. Enhance Teamwork with Copilot Pages

Copilot Pages, also referred to as Loop Pages, are collaborative workspaces designed to help you organize, edit and share content effortlessly. These AI-powered pages allow you to create structured plans, checklists, or summaries using simple prompts. For instance, you can quickly generate a project roadmap, a meeting agenda, or even a content calendar.

One of the standout features of Copilot Pages is its customization options. You can adjust the tone, style and format of your content to match your audience’s preferences. Once finalized, these pages can be seamlessly shared across Microsoft 365 apps like Teams, Word, or Excel, making sure that your team stays aligned and productive. This feature is particularly valuable for managing collaborative projects or coordinating across departments.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Microsoft 365 Copilot.

3. Conduct In-Depth Research with the Researcher Agent

The Researcher Agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot is a powerful tool for conducting thorough research and generating detailed reports. Whether you’re analyzing market trends, compiling customer feedback, or preparing sustainability reports, this feature simplifies complex research tasks by automating much of the heavy lifting.

By attaching internal files or providing specific prompts, Copilot can perform comparative analyses and generate comprehensive reports complete with infographics, citations and summaries. Advanced options like “Critique” and “Council” allow you to refine your outputs, making sure they are accurate and insightful. This makes the Researcher Agent an invaluable resource for professionals in data-driven roles, such as analysts, marketers, or consultants.

4. Organize Your Work with Copilot Notebooks

Copilot Notebooks serve as a centralized workspace where you can integrate reference materials, files and meeting notes. These AI-enhanced notebooks are designed to help you generate summaries, insights, mind maps and even study guides, making them ideal for both individual and team use.

For example, you can use the quick-create options to produce documents, presentations, or Excel sheets directly within the notebook. This feature is especially helpful for managing multiple projects simultaneously, as it consolidates all relevant information in one place. By reducing the need to switch between tools, Copilot Notebooks streamline your workflow and improve overall efficiency.

5. Maximize Efficiency with the Prompt Gallery

The Prompt Gallery is a curated collection of pre-designed prompts categorized by job type, industry, or task. This feature allows you to quickly find prompts tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re learning a new concept, creating content, or analyzing complex topics.

For instance, you can use the gallery to generate glossaries, guides, or summaries based on user-provided content. The filtering options make it easy to narrow down prompts for specific purposes, making sure you always have the right starting point. By using the Prompt Gallery, you not only save time but also improve the quality and relevance of your outputs, making it an essential tool for professionals across various industries.

Unlock the Full Potential of Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft 365 Copilot is a robust platform designed to help you work smarter and more efficiently. By mastering features like the Mode Switcher, Copilot Pages, Researcher Agent, Copilot Notebooks and the Prompt Gallery, you can tackle complex tasks with ease and precision. These tools provide a clear path to optimizing your workflow, making Copilot an indispensable asset in today’s fast-paced work environment. Whether you’re managing projects, conducting research, or collaborating with your team, these tips will help you harness the full power of Microsoft 365 Copilot to achieve your goals.

Media Credit: Mike Tholfsen



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