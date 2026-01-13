15 Microsoft 365 Copilot Tricks to Speed up Chat, Email, Data & Slides for Busy Teams

Can you imagine shaving hours off your workweek by simply asking an AI to handle your most tedious tasks? That’s no longer a fantasy, it’s the reality of Microsoft Copilot, the AI assistant reshaping how we work in 2026. Mike Tholfsen explains how Copilot’s smart features can automate everything from drafting emails to analyzing complex data, making it a fantastic option for professionals across industries. Whether you’re overwhelmed by overflowing inboxes or struggling to create polished presentations, Copilot’s seamless integration into Microsoft 365 promises to not only save time but also reduce stress. With so many features to explore, the real challenge is knowing where to start.

This guide dives into 15 must-know tips and tricks that will help you unlock the full potential of Microsoft Copilot. From mastering customizable chat responses to using AI for predictive analytics, you’ll discover strategies to streamline your workflows and boost productivity in ways you didn’t think possible. Curious about how Copilot can transform your collaboration in Teams or simplify data-heavy tasks in Excel? You’re in the right place. By the end of this breakdown, you might just rethink how you approach your daily grind.

Maximizing Microsoft Copilot

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Copilot enhances productivity across Microsoft 365 apps by automating tasks, streamlining workflows, and improving collaboration in tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook.

Copilot’s Chat feature allows users to customize responses, automate recurring tasks, analyze files, and even create videos, making it a versatile tool for various needs.

In Outlook, Copilot simplifies email and calendar management with features like inbox summaries, automated email drafting, and optimized meeting scheduling.

Excel users can use Copilot for advanced data analysis, predictive analytics, sentiment analysis, and seamless integration of external data for real-time insights.

Copilot improves collaboration in Teams with AI-generated meeting summaries, real-time updates in group chats, and automated task assignments to enhance team efficiency.

1. Mastering Copilot Chat Features

The Copilot Chat feature is a highly adaptable tool that can be customized to meet your specific needs, offering a variety of options to enhance your productivity:

Adjust Response Depth: Choose between concise or detailed responses based on the complexity of your query, making sure you get the information you need in the format you prefer.

Choose between concise or detailed responses based on the complexity of your query, making sure you get the information you need in the format you prefer. Personalized Instructions: Provide specific instructions to tailor Copilot’s tone, style, or focus, aligning its responses with your goals and preferences.

Provide specific instructions to tailor Copilot’s tone, style, or focus, aligning its responses with your goals and preferences. Automated Task Execution: Schedule recurring prompts to handle repetitive tasks, such as generating weekly overviews or sending reminders, saving valuable time.

Schedule recurring prompts to handle repetitive tasks, such as generating weekly overviews or sending reminders, saving valuable time. File Grounding: Attach files for Copilot to analyze and extract insights, reducing the need for manual data review and speeding up decision-making processes.

Attach files for Copilot to analyze and extract insights, reducing the need for manual data review and speeding up decision-making processes. Video Creation: Use AI tools to create videos with customizable templates, ideal for presentations, training materials, or marketing content.

2. Boosting Efficiency in Outlook

Microsoft Copilot significantly enhances email and calendar management in Outlook, helping you stay organized and maintain control over your schedule.

Inbox Summaries: Quickly review unread emails and calendar updates with concise summaries generated by Copilot, allowing you to prioritize important tasks.

Quickly review unread emails and calendar updates with concise summaries generated by Copilot, allowing you to prioritize important tasks. Email Drafting: Set default response styles for email drafts to ensure consistent tone, format, and length in your communications, whether formal or casual.

Set default response styles for email drafts to ensure consistent tone, format, and length in your communications, whether formal or casual. Meeting Coordination: Use Copilot to suggest optimal meeting times based on participants’ availability, streamlining the scheduling process.

15 MS Copilot Tips & Tricks You Should Be Using in 2026

Advance your skills in Microsoft Copilot by reading more of our detailed content.

3. Unlocking Excel’s Potential

Excel users can take full advantage of Copilot’s advanced data analysis and automation tools to manage complex tasks with ease and precision.

Agent Mode: Use natural language commands to create dashboards, analyze data trends, and automate repetitive processes, reducing manual effort.

Use natural language commands to create dashboards, analyze data trends, and automate repetitive processes, reducing manual effort. Sentiment Analysis: Analyze datasets for sentiment trends, providing actionable insights into customer feedback, survey results, or market research.

Analyze datasets for sentiment trends, providing actionable insights into customer feedback, survey results, or market research. External Data Integration: Seamlessly import data from external sources into your spreadsheets for real-time analysis and overviewing, improving decision-making.

Seamlessly import data from external sources into your spreadsheets for real-time analysis and overviewing, improving decision-making. Predictive Analytics: Use AI to forecast trends and outcomes, helping you make data-driven decisions with confidence.

4. Enhancing PowerPoint Presentations

Creating professional and engaging presentations is faster and more intuitive with Copilot’s AI-powered tools in PowerPoint.

Presentation Generation: Generate complete presentations from simple prompts, including outlines, slide designs, and content suggestions, saving hours of manual work.

Generate complete presentations from simple prompts, including outlines, slide designs, and content suggestions, saving hours of manual work. AI Image Editing: Edit visuals with tools like background removal, auto-enhancement, and resizing to ensure your slides look polished and professional.

Edit visuals with tools like background removal, auto-enhancement, and resizing to ensure your slides look polished and professional. Slide Consistency: Use Copilot to maintain consistent formatting, color schemes, and fonts across all slides, creating a cohesive presentation.

5. Streamlining Work in Word

Microsoft Word users can rely on Copilot to draft, edit, and format documents with precision and efficiency, making it an indispensable tool for content creation.

Agent Mode: Quickly create and edit documents based on prompts or existing files, reducing the time spent on manual drafting and formatting.

Quickly create and edit documents based on prompts or existing files, reducing the time spent on manual drafting and formatting. Content Refinement: Improve clarity, grammar, and formatting with AI-powered suggestions tailored to your writing style, making sure professional-quality documents.

Improve clarity, grammar, and formatting with AI-powered suggestions tailored to your writing style, making sure professional-quality documents. Template Customization: Use Copilot to generate and customize templates for overviews, proposals, or contracts, streamlining repetitive document creation tasks.

6. Improving Collaboration in Teams

Collaboration in Microsoft Teams becomes seamless with Copilot’s features for meetings, group chats, and project management.

Meeting Summaries: Stay informed with AI-generated summaries of missed meetings, including key points, decisions, and assigned tasks, making sure you remain up to date.

Stay informed with AI-generated summaries of missed meetings, including key points, decisions, and assigned tasks, making sure you remain up to date. Real-Time Updates: Use Copilot in group chats to assist collaborative planning, provide real-time updates, and keep everyone aligned during discussions.

Use Copilot in group chats to assist collaborative planning, provide real-time updates, and keep everyone aligned during discussions. Task Assignment: Automatically assign tasks to team members based on meeting discussions, making sure accountability and efficient follow-up.

Microsoft Copilot is a versatile AI assistant that integrates seamlessly across Microsoft 365 applications, offering tools to enhance productivity, collaboration, and creativity. By applying these 15 tips and tricks, you can unlock the full potential of Copilot to simplify your workflows, improve decision-making, and achieve more in less time. Whether you’re drafting emails in Outlook, analyzing data in Excel, creating presentations in PowerPoint, or collaborating in Teams, Copilot is designed to adapt to your needs and help you thrive in a fast-paced digital environment.

Media Credit: Mike Tholfsen



