7 Microsoft Copilot AI Features to Cut Your Workday in Half in 2025



What if your workday could be cut in half, not by working harder, but by working smarter? Enter Microsoft Copilot, a suite of AI-powered tools seamlessly integrated into Microsoft 365 applications. From condensing sprawling PDFs into digestible summaries to automating the chaos of team meetings, Copilot promises to redefine how we approach productivity. But not all features are created equal—some shine as indispensable fantastic options, while others feel more like supporting players. With so much buzz around AI in the workplace, it’s worth asking: which of Copilot’s tools truly live up to the hype, and which might leave you wanting more?

In the video below the Piggy Bank Accountant explores the top-rated features of Microsoft Copilot, breaking down their strengths, limitations, and real-world impact. Whether you’re a data analyst intrigued by Copilot in Excel or a content creator curious about its design capabilities, this review will help you navigate the suite’s offerings. Expect to uncover tools that can streamline your workflows, boost creativity, and even challenge how you think about collaboration. By the end, you’ll have a clear sense of which features are worth your time—and which might need a little more polish. After all, not every innovation is a perfect fit, but the right one could transform the way you work.

Microsoft Copilot Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Copilot integrates AI into Microsoft 365 applications to enhance productivity through features like document summarization, task automation, and content creation.

The PDF summarization tool is highly rated for its ability to condense lengthy documents into concise bullet points, offering significant value as a free feature.

Subscription-based tools, such as Copilot in Teams and Excel, streamline collaboration and data management, catering to business and professional needs.

Creative tools like Copilot Create enable users to design images, videos, and promotional materials, making it a standout feature for marketers and content creators.

While tools like Copilot in Word and PowerPoint have limited applications, they still provide value as supplementary aids for specific tasks.

1. PDF Summarization (Rating: 10/10)

The PDF summarization feature is one of Microsoft Copilot’s most impressive tools. It analyzes lengthy PDF documents and condenses them into concise, easy-to-read bullet points. Whether you’re reviewing contracts, research papers, or detailed reports, this feature allows you to extract key insights quickly and efficiently. Its availability as a free tool makes it accessible to a wide range of users, from students to professionals. For those who frequently handle large volumes of documents, this functionality is indispensable, offering a significant boost in productivity.

2. Copilot in Teams (Rating: 9/10)

Collaboration is streamlined with Copilot in Microsoft Teams, which enhances virtual meetings by summarizing discussions, highlighting key points, and generating follow-up tasks. It even assigns action items to specific team members, making sure accountability and clarity in team workflows. This feature is particularly beneficial for organizations that rely heavily on virtual collaboration. However, it requires a paid Microsoft 365 Copilot license, which may limit its accessibility to smaller teams or individuals. Despite this, its ability to simplify meeting management makes it a valuable tool for businesses.

3. Copilot in Excel (Rating: 8/10)

For those working with data, Copilot in Excel is a powerful tool that simplifies complex tasks such as formula creation, data analysis, and spreadsheet formatting. It is especially useful for beginners and intermediate users who may struggle with navigating large datasets or creating advanced formulas. By automating repetitive tasks and providing actionable insights, this feature significantly reduces the time spent on data management. However, like the Teams integration, it is only available with a paid subscription, which may deter casual users who do not require advanced data analysis capabilities.

4. Copilot in PowerPoint (Rating: 6/10)

Copilot in PowerPoint assists users in creating presentations by converting Word documents or PDFs into draft slide decks. While this feature is helpful for generating initial layouts, the slides often require significant manual refinement to achieve a polished and professional result. As a result, its utility is somewhat limited compared to other Copilot tools. It is best suited for users who need a starting point for their presentations but are willing to invest additional time in customization.

Microsoft Copilot’s Top Features

5. Copilot in Word (Rating: 4/10)

Copilot in Word offers basic document summarization and editing capabilities. While it can assist with formatting and minor edits, its ability to generate original written content is limited. Users seeking advanced writing assistance may find this feature underwhelming. It serves more as a supplementary tool for improving existing content rather than a primary resource for content creation. For those who require more robust writing tools, other AI-driven platforms may offer better alternatives.

6. Copilot in Outlook (Rating: 5/10)

Managing email threads becomes more efficient with Copilot in Outlook, which summarizes lengthy conversations for quick review. This feature is particularly useful for users who frequently deal with complex email chains, allowing them to stay organized and save time. However, its email drafting capabilities are less robust compared to the chatbot available on Copilot’s website. This makes it more suitable for users who prioritize email organization over composition. While helpful, it may not fully meet the needs of users looking for advanced email automation.

7. Copilot Create (Rating: 10/10)

Copilot Create stands out as one of the most versatile features in the suite. It enables users to design images, posters, videos, forms, and banners with ease, making it an invaluable tool for marketers, designers, and content creators. Its broad range of applications ensures that it caters to both professional campaigns and personal projects. Whether you’re creating promotional materials or experimenting with creative designs, Copilot Create offers unmatched flexibility and functionality, solidifying its position as a top-tier tool for creative tasks.

Additional Insights

Microsoft Copilot offers a combination of free and subscription-based tools, catering to a diverse range of users. Interestingly, the chatbot available on copilot.microsoft.com replicates some functionalities of the paid features, providing an alternative for those who may not require a full subscription. As the platform evolves, new capabilities are being introduced, making sure that Copilot remains at the forefront of AI-driven productivity. Key takeaways include:

Free features like PDF summarization provide significant value for a wide range of users, from students to professionals.

Subscription-based tools, such as Copilot in Teams and Excel, are tailored to specialized needs, particularly for businesses and data analysts.

Creative tools like Copilot Create offer unparalleled versatility, making them ideal for content creators and marketers.

While some features, such as Copilot in Word and PowerPoint, have more niche applications, they still provide value as supplementary tools.

Microsoft Copilot is a robust AI-powered tool that integrates seamlessly into Microsoft 365 applications. Its features range from document summarization and task automation to advanced content creation, catering to a variety of user needs. Tools like PDF summarization and Copilot Create stand out for their effectiveness and accessibility, while others, such as Copilot in Word and PowerPoint, serve more specific purposes. Whether you’re managing complex workflows or streamlining daily tasks, Microsoft Copilot offers a suite of tools designed to help you work smarter and more efficiently.

