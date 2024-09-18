10 Microsoft Copilot features to boost your productivity

Ever found yourself drowning in a sea of emails, struggling to keep up with data analysis, or spending hours perfecting a presentation? It might be worth you taking out these Microsoft Copilot features to help boost your productivity. Copilot is a new AI tool designed to enhance productivity across Microsoft 365 applications and is also integrated in Windows 11. In this guide Kevin Stratvert shares ten actionable tips to help you make the most of Copilot, from automating data analysis in Excel to creating branded presentations in PowerPoint.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Copilot generates summaries for videos and text-based webpages, saving time.

Mobile accessibility ensures productivity on iPhone or Android devices.

Effortlessly convert Word documents into branded PowerPoint presentations.

Reference people, files, meetings, or emails directly within Copilot for better collaboration.

Create and manage email rules in Outlook to prioritize and organize your inbox.

Summarize and compare documents in OneDrive to identify key differences and similarities.

Enhance the tone and professionalism of your writing with Copilot’s suggestions.

Automate data entry and analysis in Excel to save time and reduce errors.

Receive recaps and action items from meetings in Microsoft Teams.

Explore sample prompts and the Copilot Lab for new ways to utilize Copilot effectively.

Microsoft Copilot is transforming the way we work within Microsoft 365 applications. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Copilot streamlines tasks and boosts productivity like never before. Whether you’re a busy professional, a student juggling assignments, or a team leader managing projects, these ten practical tips will help you make the most of Microsoft Copilot and take your efficiency to new heights.

1. Master Contextual Understanding for Quick Summaries

One of Microsoft Copilot’s standout features is its ability to generate concise summaries and highlights for both videos and text-based webpages. When you’re faced with lengthy content that you need to digest quickly, Copilot comes to the rescue. Simply feed the content into Copilot, and it will distill the key points, saving you precious time and allowing you to focus on what matters most. This is particularly useful when researching a topic, as Copilot can summarize information from multiple sources, giving you a comprehensive overview in a fraction of the time.

2. Stay Productive on the Go with Mobile Accessibility

In today’s fast-paced world, productivity doesn’t stop when you leave your desk. With Microsoft Copilot’s mobile accessibility, you can stay efficient wherever you are. Install Copilot on your iPhone or Android device and enjoy its assistance on the go. Whether you need to draft an email, review a document, or get a quick summary of a meeting, Copilot is right there with you. This mobile integration ensures that you never miss a beat and can make the most of your time, even when you’re away from your computer.

3. Create Stunning Presentations Effortlessly

Creating professional and visually appealing presentations can be a time-consuming task, but Microsoft Copilot simplifies the process. With Copilot, you can convert Word documents into branded PowerPoint presentations with just a few clicks. Copilot takes care of the design and formatting, ensuring that your presentations look polished and engaging. This automation frees up your time to focus on crafting compelling content and delivering impactful messages.

Save time by automating presentation creation

Ensure consistent branding across all your presentations

Impress your audience with visually stunning slides

4. Collaborate Seamlessly with Referencing Capabilities

Effective collaboration is key to success in any team, and Microsoft Copilot’s referencing capabilities take it to the next level. With Copilot, you can reference people, files, meetings, or emails directly within the application. This feature streamlines communication and ensures that all relevant information is easily accessible to everyone involved. Whether you’re working on a project, discussing a proposal, or brainstorming ideas, Copilot’s referencing capabilities keep your team connected and on the same page.

Boost Your Productivity with Microsoft Copilot

5. Take Control of Your Inbox with Email Management

Managing a flood of emails can be overwhelming and time-consuming, but Microsoft Copilot offers a solution. With Copilot, you can create and manage email rules in Outlook, helping you prioritize important messages and keep your inbox organized. By automating email management, Copilot ensures that you stay on top of your correspondence without getting bogged down by irrelevant or low-priority emails. This is especially beneficial for professionals who receive a high volume of emails daily, as it allows them to focus on the most critical communications.

Prioritize important emails and reduce inbox clutter

Automate email organization with custom rules

Save time by streamlining email management

6. Gain Insights with File Summarization and Comparison

When working with multiple files, it can be challenging to identify key differences and similarities. Microsoft Copilot simplifies this process with its summarization and comparison capabilities in OneDrive. Whether you’re reviewing contracts, analyzing reports, or comparing any other documents, Copilot helps you quickly grasp the essential information. By highlighting the main points and differences between files, Copilot enables you to make informed decisions and take action more efficiently.

7. Elevate Your Writing with Copilot’s Guidance

Clear and effective communication is essential in any professional setting, and Microsoft Copilot acts as your personal writing coach. Whether you’re drafting an email, composing a report, or creating any written content, Copilot provides suggestions to enhance the tone, clarity, and overall quality of your writing. By offering recommendations on word choice, sentence structure, and coherence, Copilot helps you produce polished and impactful documents that effectively convey your message.

8. Simplify Data Analysis in Excel

Analyzing data in Excel can be a complex and time-consuming task, but Microsoft Copilot simplifies the process. With Copilot, you can automate data entry and analysis tasks, such as adding columns, counting entries, and performing calculations. This automation not only saves you time but also reduces the risk of errors, allowing you to focus on interpreting the data and making informed decisions. Whether you’re working with financial reports, sales data, or any other numerical information, Copilot streamlines your workflow and enhances your productivity in Excel.

Automate repetitive data entry tasks

Perform complex calculations with ease

Reduce errors and ensure data accuracy

9. Stay Informed with Meeting Recaps in Teams

Keeping track of important discussions and action items from meetings can be challenging, especially when juggling multiple projects. Microsoft Copilot solves this problem by providing comprehensive recaps and action items from meetings in Microsoft Teams. With Copilot, you can easily review the key points discussed, decisions made, and tasks assigned, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks. This feature keeps you informed and enables you to follow up on important matters promptly, enhancing your overall productivity and collaboration within Teams.

10. Discover New Possibilities with Prompt Inspiration

To help you make the most of Microsoft Copilot’s capabilities, the application offers prompt inspiration through sample prompts and the Copilot Lab. These resources provide a wealth of ideas and use cases on how to use Copilot effectively across different Microsoft 365 apps. By exploring these prompts, you can discover new ways to streamline your workflows, automate tasks, and boost your productivity. Whether you’re looking for creative solutions or seeking to optimize your existing processes, Copilot’s prompt inspiration is a valuable resource to expand your productivity horizons.

Microsoft Copilot is a fantastic option for productivity within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. By implementing these ten essential tips and tricks, you can harness the full potential of Copilot and take your efficiency to new heights. From contextual understanding and mobile accessibility to presentation creation and data analysis, Copilot offers a wide range of features to streamline your workflows and save you valuable time. Embrace the power of artificial intelligence and unlock unparalleled productivity with Microsoft Copilot today.

