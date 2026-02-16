Microsoft 365 Pricing Changes in 2026: Plan Increases and Exceptions

Microsoft has announced pricing and feature updates for Microsoft 365, effective July 1, 2026, with changes impacting commercial, government, and international customers. According to T-Minus365, most subscription plans will see price increases, but Business Premium and Office 365 E1 will remain at current rates, providing stability for some users. Updates will also include features like Intune Suite integration and advanced email protections, emphasizing security and productivity improvements.

This guide outlines the pricing adjustments, such as the 8% increase for government customers, and examines how updates like Copilot AI capabilities and potential email storage expansions may affect your workflows. You’ll also gain insights into budgeting strategies, licensing considerations, and how to align these changes with your organization’s goals.

Microsoft 365 Pricing Updates 2026

Key Updates to Commercial Plans

Starting in July 2026, most Microsoft 365 plans will experience price increases, with two key exceptions: Business Premium and Office 365 E1, which will retain their current pricing. Business Premium remains an attractive option for small to medium-sized businesses, offering advanced security features and productivity tools at a stable cost.

The major updates to commercial plans include:

Intune Suite Integration : E3 and E5 plans will now include Intune Suite add-ons, providing enhanced device management and security capabilities to meet the needs of modern workplaces.

: E3 and E5 plans will now include Intune Suite add-ons, providing enhanced device management and security capabilities to meet the needs of modern workplaces. Advanced Email Protections : Select plans will feature improved safeguards against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats, making sure better protection for sensitive communications.

: Select plans will feature improved safeguards against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats, making sure better protection for sensitive communications. Potential Email Storage Increase : While not officially confirmed, Microsoft may expand email storage limits to 100GB per mailbox , addressing the growing demand for storage in data-intensive environments.

: While not officially confirmed, Microsoft may expand email storage limits to , addressing the growing demand for storage in data-intensive environments. Copilot AI Tools: Basic AI features, such as inbox summarization and productivity enhancements in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, will be included in some plans. For organizations requiring advanced AI capabilities, a full-featured Copilot add-on will be available for purchase.

These updates reflect Microsoft’s commitment to addressing the evolving demands of modern workplaces. While the enhancements bring added value, the associated price increases will require organizations to carefully evaluate their budgets and licensing strategies to ensure alignment with their operational needs.

Government Pricing Adjustments

Government customers will also see changes, with an 8% price increase for GCC and GCC High SKUs, effective July 1, 2026. Despite this adjustment, Business Premium pricing for government entities will remain unchanged, offering a stable and cost-effective option for agencies that prioritize robust features and predictable costs.

This adjustment underscores the importance of reviewing current licensing agreements and exploring cost-effective options to mitigate the financial impact on government budgets. Agencies should also consider how the inclusion of advanced features, such as Intune Suite and enhanced security tools, can support their operational goals.

Microsoft 365 Pricing Changes What You Need to Know

International Currency Adjustments

Microsoft plans to introduce localized currency adjustments in various regions, reflecting currency fluctuations and market conditions. These changes could result in lower pricing for some international customers, depending on the specific economic factors in their regions. For organizations operating across multiple countries, it is crucial to assess how these adjustments will influence overall subscription costs.

By staying informed about these regional changes, businesses can better anticipate potential cost variations and adjust their budgets accordingly. This is particularly important for multinational organizations that rely on consistent pricing across different markets.

How to Prepare for the Changes

To effectively navigate these updates, organizations should take proactive steps to evaluate their current licensing agreements and subscription usage. Here are some actionable recommendations:

Review Licensing Agreements : Assess your current agreements and renewal schedules to understand the financial impact of the new pricing structure. This will help you identify areas where adjustments may be needed.

: Assess your current agreements and renewal schedules to understand the financial impact of the new pricing structure. This will help you identify areas where adjustments may be needed. Consider Business Premium : If your organization requires enhanced security features and stable pricing, upgrading to Business Premium may be a cost-effective solution, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses.

: If your organization requires enhanced security features and stable pricing, upgrading to Business Premium may be a cost-effective solution, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses. Optimize License Usage : Conduct a thorough review of your current licenses to identify and eliminate unused or misallocated licenses, reducing unnecessary costs and improving efficiency.

: Conduct a thorough review of your current licenses to identify and eliminate unused or misallocated licenses, reducing unnecessary costs and improving efficiency. Explore Annual Agreements: Annual plans often provide more predictable pricing compared to monthly subscriptions, making them a valuable option for long-term budget planning and cost stability.

By implementing these strategies, you can mitigate the impact of price increases while optimizing your Microsoft 365 environment to better align with your organization’s needs.

Additional Considerations

Nonprofit organizations may also face pricing adjustments, though Microsoft has yet to release specific details. If your organization operates in this sector, it is advisable to monitor updates closely and prepare for potential changes. Additionally, businesses should weigh the benefits of annual agreements, which often offer greater cost stability than monthly plans, particularly in light of the upcoming pricing adjustments.

Organizations should also consider the long-term value of the new features being introduced. The inclusion of tools like Copilot AI and Intune Suite can enhance productivity and security, making them worthwhile investments for businesses aiming to stay competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

Positioning Your Organization for Success

The upcoming Microsoft 365 pricing changes in 2026 present both challenges and opportunities for organizations worldwide. While most plans will see cost increases, the inclusion of advanced features such as enhanced security tools, Intune Suite integration, and Copilot AI functionality adds significant value to the platform. By reviewing your licensing agreements, optimizing subscription usage, and exploring cost-effective options like Business Premium, you can position your organization to adapt effectively.

With careful planning and a proactive approach, you can ensure that your Microsoft 365 investment continues to support your business needs while navigating the evolving landscape of workplace technology. These updates provide an opportunity to reassess your organization’s priorities, align your subscriptions with operational goals, and use new tools to drive productivity and efficiency.

