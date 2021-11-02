Microsoft Visio now available to all Microsoft 365 Commercial subscribers

Microsoft has announced that it has rolled out the ability to access its diagramming application Microsoft Visio worldwide, to all Microsoft 365 Commercial subscribers. Microsoft Visio has been has been available for some time and provides businesses and individuals the ability to create a variety of visuals from basic diagrams, block diagrams, business matrices, Venn diagrams, cycle diagrams, pyramid diagrams, process diagrams, and basic flowcharts. The application includes four dozen templates and hundreds of shapes to get you started and is now available to all those with a Commercial subscription to Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Visio diagramming application

“Today, 75 million people can create, edit, and share diagrams—either in the Visio web app or directly in Microsoft Teams—as part of their Microsoft 365 subscription. If you still don’t see Visio enabled for your tenant, hang tight! We’ve started rolling out Visio in Microsoft 365 to eligible subscribers worldwide and expect to complete the rollout by end of January 2022; rollout will continue to Government Community Cloud (GCC), GCC-High, and other sovereign clouds following the worldwide release. “

“If you’re an existing user, this rollout expands who you can collaborate with because now, everyone using Microsoft 365—whether in your organization or even across organizations—has access to Visio. While users with more specialized diagramming needs will continue to derive value from the standalone plans, Visio Plan 1 and Visio Plan 2, the web app in Microsoft 365 is intended to be a powerful tool for essential diagramming needs. “

“Once Visio in Microsoft 365 has been enabled in your tenant, users across your organization will be able to access the Visio web app from Office.com by selecting the app launcher icon at the top of the left navigation bar and following the steps outlined below. After selecting the Visio tile, you will be taken to the Visio start page, which provides users with a familiar start experience similar to other Office 365 apps to enable easy file discovery, file creation, and collaboration on recommended Visio files. Here you can also access Visio files that were recently opened by colleagues, shared with you, or favorited by you. “

Source : Microsoft

