Everything New in the Latest Microsoft 365 Update

Microsoft 365 has introduced updates aimed at refining collaboration, security and productivity across its applications. As outlined by T-Minus365, one notable addition is the AI-generated video recaps in Microsoft Teams, which summarize missed meetings for users with the Copilot add-on. This feature eliminates the need to review full recordings, offering a practical solution for staying informed. Another update includes granular backup and restore options in OneDrive and SharePoint, allowing users to recover specific files without affecting broader systems.

Discover how Outlook’s meeting follow-up features simplify task management and how the Intune Auto Patch Readiness Overview supports device oversight for administrators. Learn about Microsoft Edge’s new capabilities for secure cross-tenant collaboration and how Microsoft Entra enhances authentication through passkey registration campaigns. This guide provides a detailed look at these updates and their potential to streamline your workflows.

Microsoft Teams: Smarter Collaboration & Enhanced Security

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Teams introduces AI-generated video recaps, bot detection and enhanced mobile features to improve collaboration and security.

Outlook adds a “Follow Meeting” option for simplified access to recordings and updates for missed meetings.

OneDrive and SharePoint enhance file management with markdown support, granular restore options and improved MacOS syncing.

Microsoft Copilot uses AI for productivity with features like Copilot Co-Work, federated connectors and advanced AI models.

New E7 license combines premium tools like E5, Entra Suite and Copilot for streamlined access at $99 per user per month starting May 2026.

Microsoft Teams has introduced several updates to make virtual collaboration more efficient and secure. These features are designed to address common challenges in communication and meeting management:

AI-Generated Video Recaps: For those who miss meetings, AI-generated video summaries provide concise recaps, making sure no critical information is lost. This feature is available with the Copilot add-on.

For those who miss meetings, AI-generated video summaries provide concise recaps, making sure no critical information is lost. This feature is available with the Copilot add-on. Bot Detection in Meetings: To enhance security, Teams now automatically detects and manages bots during calls. This feature will be enabled by default by mid-2026.

To enhance security, Teams now automatically detects and manages bots during calls. This feature will be enabled by default by mid-2026. Multiple Phone Numbers: Users can now assign up to 10 phone numbers to a single account, offering greater flexibility for managing communications.

Users can now assign up to 10 phone numbers to a single account, offering greater flexibility for managing communications. Mobile Catch-Up Feature: A progressive catch-up tool for chats, meetings and threads ensures mobile users stay updated, with rollout planned for May 2026.

Outlook: Streamlined Meeting Follow-Ups

Outlook has introduced a feature to simplify how users stay informed about meetings, particularly for those unable to attend:

Follow Meeting Option: This feature allows users to request recordings and updates for missed meetings, making sure they remain informed about key discussions and decisions.

Enhance your knowledge on Microsoft 365 by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

OneDrive & SharePoint: Enhanced File Management

OneDrive and SharePoint updates focus on improving file management, user control and security. These enhancements aim to streamline workflows and provide more robust options for data handling:

Markdown File Support: Users can now view and edit markdown files directly within OneDrive, allowing smoother workflows for developers and content creators.

Users can now view and edit markdown files directly within OneDrive, allowing smoother workflows for developers and content creators. Granular Backup & Restore: Specific files or folders can be restored without affecting entire sites, offering precise recovery options for users.

Specific files or folders can be restored without affecting entire sites, offering precise recovery options for users. One-Time Passcode Retirement: External sharing now transitions to Microsoft Entra B2B, providing enhanced security for shared files.

External sharing now transitions to Microsoft Entra B2B, providing enhanced security for shared files. Custom Folder Naming: Long organization names no longer create path constraints, thanks to customizable folder naming options.

Long organization names no longer create path constraints, thanks to customizable folder naming options. MacOS Sync Upgrade: Mac users will benefit from improved syncing capabilities, with updates expected by mid-year.

Microsoft Edge: Secure Cross-Tenant Collaboration

Microsoft Edge introduces a feature designed to support secure collaboration across organizational boundaries, making sure compliance and data protection:

Cross-Tenant Support: Contractors and partners can now work securely across tenants using Intune policies, facilitating seamless and secure collaboration.

Intune: Simplified Device Management

Intune continues to focus on simplifying device management and making sure smoother update rollouts for administrators:

Auto Patch Readiness Overview: Administrators can assess update readiness directly within the Intune admin center, allowing proactive management of device updates.

Microsoft Entra: Strengthened Authentication and Governance

Microsoft Entra introduces tools aimed at improving security and simplifying tenant management, making sure organizations can maintain robust governance practices:

Passkey Registration Campaign: Users can transition from weaker MFA methods to passkeys, enhancing account security.

Users can transition from weaker MFA methods to passkeys, enhancing account security. Backup & Recovery: A five-day backup limit allows administrators to restore users, groups and policies, with this feature currently in preview.

A five-day backup limit allows administrators to restore users, groups and policies, with this feature currently in preview. Tenant Governance: Centralized management for multiple tenants is now available in preview, streamlining administrative tasks for large organizations.

Centralized management for multiple tenants is now available in preview, streamlining administrative tasks for large organizations. External MFA Integration: OpenID Connect-based integration replaces custom controls, with general availability expected by September 2026.

Microsoft Purview: Advanced Data Security and Governance

Microsoft Purview focuses on protecting sensitive data and improving governance capabilities, offering tools to address modern security challenges:

Priority Cleanup Workflow: Administrators can override retention policies to delete OneDrive and SharePoint files as needed, making sure data hygiene.

Administrators can override retention policies to delete OneDrive and SharePoint files as needed, making sure data hygiene. Data Security Posture Management: This feature helps identify and secure sensitive documents, reducing the risk of data breaches.

This feature helps identify and secure sensitive documents, reducing the risk of data breaches. Credential Scanning: Exposed credentials in files can now be detected, preventing potential security incidents.

Exposed credentials in files can now be detected, preventing potential security incidents. Data Security Triage Agent: Contextual insights enable faster responses to data loss prevention (DLP) alerts, improving incident management.

Microsoft Copilot: AI-Powered Productivity

Microsoft Copilot uses AI to enhance workflows, offering smarter insights and tools to improve productivity across various tasks:

Copilot Co-Work: “Work IQ” signals enable smarter AI-driven actions, currently available in early access.

“Work IQ” signals enable smarter AI-driven actions, currently available in early access. Federated Connectors: Third-party apps like HubSpot and Canva can now be integrated for contextual insights, with rollout planned by mid-2026.

Third-party apps like HubSpot and Canva can now be integrated for contextual insights, with rollout planned by mid-2026. Copilot Notebooks: Advanced tools such as map views and quizzes provide more focused workflows for users.

Advanced tools such as map views and quizzes provide more focused workflows for users. Claude and Sonnet Model: New AI models enhance query responses, with early access available for select users.

Licensing Updates: Simplified Access to Advanced Features

Microsoft has introduced a new licensing model to streamline access to premium features, making it easier for organizations to adopt advanced tools:

E7 License Introduction: Combining E5, Entra Suite, Copilot and Agent 365, the E7 license will be available for $99 per user per month starting in May 2026.

Media Credit: T-Minus365



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.