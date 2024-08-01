New Microsoft 365 features rolled out in July 2024

Microsoft has rolled out a updates to its 365 productivity suite of applications. Introducing new features and improvements in its July 2024 update. These latest Microsoft 365 updates have been specifically designed to elevate user experience, bolster security measures, and expand administrative capabilities across various services, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Co-Pilot, and administrative tools.

New Microsoft 365 Features 2024

Key Takeaways : Microsoft Teams: Rename General Channel, automatic location updates for bookable desks, auto-resizing gallery view in Teams Rooms, proximity join capabilities.

Outlook: QR code sign-in for mobile app.

OneDrive: Expanded file type support in web experience.

Microsoft Intune: Improved Mac OS management, OneDrive known folder syncing.

Microsoft 365 Apps: Dynamic labeling and watermarking with Information Protection Labels.

Microsoft Co-Pilot: Proactive scheduling prompts, intelligent recap integration in Outlook, “apply all” option for email coaching, DALL-E integration in PowerPoint and Word.

Administrative Tools: Modern VPN solutions in Microsoft Entra Suite, IPv6 support for accepted domains in Exchange Online, end of life for email password resets, OneDrive archives unlicensed accounts after 90 days, managed conditional access policies.

Microsoft Teams: Empowering Collaboration and Flexibility

Microsoft Teams, the hub for teamwork and collaboration, has undergone several notable enhancements:

Renaming the General Channel : Users now have the flexibility to rename the default General Channel, allowing more organized and customized team spaces.

Adaptive Gallery View in Teams Rooms: The gallery view in Teams Rooms now automatically resizes, ensuring an optimal viewing experience for all participants.

Proximity Join for Seamless Meeting Access: Users can now effortlessly join meetings when in close proximity to a Teams Room device, streamlining the meeting join process.

Outlook: Simplifying Sign-In and Enhancing Security

Outlook, the email and calendar management tool, has introduced a convenient and secure sign-in method. With the QR code sign-in feature for the Outlook mobile app, users can quickly and securely access their email accounts without relying on traditional passwords. This enhancement simplifies the sign-in process while maintaining robust security measures.

OneDrive: Expanding File Type Support

OneDrive, the cloud storage and file sharing platform, has broadened its file type support in the web experience. Users can now work with a wider range of file formats directly within OneDrive, eliminating the need for additional software or downloads. This expansion improves workflow efficiency and enhances collaboration capabilities.

Microsoft Intune: Strengthening Device Management and Security

Microsoft Intune, the mobile device and application management solution, has introduced several improvements:

Enhanced Mac OS Management: IT administrators now have better control and security measures for managing Mac devices within their organization.

OneDrive Known Folder Syncing: OneDrive now supports the syncing of known folders, ensuring that important files are automatically backed up and accessible across devices.

Microsoft 365 July 2024 Update In Detail

Microsoft 365 Apps: Dynamic Labeling and Watermarking

Microsoft 365 Apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, now feature dynamic labeling and watermarking capabilities using Information Protection Labels. These enhancements automatically apply labels and watermarks to documents based on their content and context, helping to safeguard sensitive information and maintain data governance.

Microsoft Co-Pilot: Boosting Productivity with Intelligent Features

Microsoft Co-Pilot, the AI-powered productivity assistant, has introduced several new features to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency:

Proactive Scheduling Prompts: Co-Pilot now provides proactive scheduling prompts, helping users manage their calendars more effectively.

Intelligent Recap Integration in Outlook: Meeting summaries are now seamlessly integrated into Outlook, ensuring users stay informed and up to date.

Enhanced Email Coaching: The email coaching feature now includes an “apply all” option, allowing users to implement suggested improvements quickly and easily.

DALL-E Integration in PowerPoint and Word: Users can now generate images directly within PowerPoint and Word using DALL-E, enhancing presentations and reports with visually compelling content.

Administrative Tools: Strengthening Security and Management

The July 2024 update also brings notable improvements to administrative tools within Microsoft 365:

Modern VPN Solutions with Microsoft Entra Suite: The Microsoft Entra Suite now offers modern VPN solutions, ensuring secure and reliable remote access for organizations.

IPv6 Support for Accepted Domains in Exchange Online: Exchange Online now supports IPv6 for accepted domains, ensuring compatibility with modern network standards.

End of Life for Email Password Resets: Microsoft is phasing out email password resets, encouraging the adoption of more secure authentication methods.

OneDrive Archiving for Unlicensed Accounts: OneDrive now archives unlicensed accounts after 90 days, helping organizations manage storage and maintain compliance.

Managed Conditional Access Policies: Administrators can now define and enforce access controls based on specific conditions, enhancing security and data protection.

The July 2024 update to Microsoft 365 delivers a comprehensive set of enhancements that cater to the evolving needs of modern workplaces. From improved collaboration tools in Microsoft Teams to advanced security features in Microsoft Intune and dynamic labeling in Microsoft 365 Apps, these updates empower users to work more efficiently and securely. The introduction of intelligent features in Microsoft Co-Pilot and the strengthening of administrative tools further solidify Microsoft 365 as a robust and adaptable productivity suite. With these enhancements, organizations can leverage the full potential of Microsoft 365 to drive productivity, foster collaboration, and safeguard their digital assets in an ever-changing business landscape.

