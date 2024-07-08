New Microsoft 365 features include PWA support an more

Microsoft 365 continues to evolve, bringing a host of updates and enhancements to its suite of productivity tools. This month’s updates focus on improving the user experience, streamlining workflows, and bolstering security features across various applications. As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), staying informed about these changes is crucial to effectively support your clients and optimize their use of Microsoft 365.

Whats new in Microsoft 365

Microsoft Teams, the collaborative hub of Microsoft 365, has introduced several features aimed at enhancing productivity and user experience:

Automatic hiding of inactive channels : Teams now automatically hides inactive channels, helping users maintain a clutter-free workspace and focus on active conversations.

: Teams now automatically hides inactive channels, helping users maintain a clutter-free workspace and focus on active conversations. Renamed “Files” tab : The “Files” tab has been renamed to “Shared,” providing a more intuitive interface for accessing and managing shared documents within Teams.

: The “Files” tab has been renamed to “Shared,” providing a more intuitive interface for accessing and managing shared documents within Teams. Progressive Web App (PWA) support : Teams now supports PWAs on Windows and MacOS, allowing users to access Teams as a web app, ensuring a consistent experience across devices.

: Teams now supports PWAs on Windows and MacOS, allowing users to access Teams as a web app, ensuring a consistent experience across devices. ROI report for Teams Premium users : Teams Premium users can access a new ROI report, providing valuable insights into the return on investment for using Teams in their organization.

: Teams Premium users can access a new ROI report, providing valuable insights into the return on investment for using Teams in their organization. Granular notification controls : Users can now turn off notifications at an individual post level and have more control over notification sound effects, allowing a more personalized Teams experience.

: Users can now turn off notifications at an individual post level and have more control over notification sound effects, allowing a more personalized Teams experience. Channel cards: Channel cards provide quick access to important information, making it easier for users to stay informed and engaged.

Outlook: Simplifying Meeting Scheduling and Account Configuration

Outlook, the email and calendar application in Microsoft 365, has received updates focused on streamlining meeting scheduling and simplifying account configuration:

Improved meeting scheduling interface : The new meeting scheduling interface simplifies the process of setting up meetings, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

: The new meeting scheduling interface simplifies the process of setting up meetings, making it more user-friendly and efficient. Targeted meeting updates : When sending meeting updates, users can now choose to notify only added or removed attendees, reducing unnecessary notifications for other participants.

: When sending meeting updates, users can now choose to notify only added or removed attendees, reducing unnecessary notifications for other participants. Automatic Outlook account configuration: On Windows 11 devices managed by InTune, Outlook accounts can now be automatically configured, simplifying the setup process for new devices.

Core Microsoft 365 Apps: Enhancing Usability and Functionality

The core Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, have received updates aimed at improving usability and adding new functionalities:

Streamlined file access in browsers : The file access experience in web browsers has been improved, making it easier for users to find and open documents.

: The file access experience in web browsers has been improved, making it easier for users to find and open documents. Enhanced UI for Azure Information Protection and sensitivity labels : The user interface for applying Azure Information Protection and sensitivity labels has been updated, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

: The user interface for applying Azure Information Protection and sensitivity labels has been updated, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Expiration dates for internal document sharing links : Users can now set expiration dates for internal document sharing links, adding an extra layer of security and control over shared content.

: Users can now set expiration dates for internal document sharing links, adding an extra layer of security and control over shared content. Quick insertion of checkboxes in Excel: Excel now allows users to quickly insert checkboxes, making it easier to create checklists and manage tasks within spreadsheets.

Microsoft InTune: Strengthening Device Security and Policy Management

Microsoft InTune, the mobile device and application management platform, has introduced new features to enhance security and streamline policy management:

Device attestation using TPM : InTune now supports device attestation using Trusted Platform Module (TPM), ensuring that only trusted devices can access corporate resources.

: InTune now supports device attestation using Trusted Platform Module (TPM), ensuring that only trusted devices can access corporate resources. Reduced policy refresh interval: The policy refresh interval for certain settings has been reduced from 8 hours to 30 minutes, allowing devices to receive updated policies more frequently.

Co-Pilot: Boosting Productivity and Extending Availability

Co-Pilot, the AI-powered assistant in Microsoft 365, has received several updates to improve productivity and extend its availability:

Catch-up feature : Co-Pilot now includes a catch-up feature, allowing users to quickly review recent interactions and stay informed about important updates.

: Co-Pilot now includes a catch-up feature, allowing users to quickly review recent interactions and stay informed about important updates. Extended availability across plans : Co-Pilot’s availability has been extended to more Microsoft 365 plans, making it accessible to a wider range of users.

: Co-Pilot’s availability has been extended to more Microsoft 365 plans, making it accessible to a wider range of users. Optimized file link support in Teams : Co-Pilot now provides optimized support for file links in Teams chat and channels, ensuring seamless document sharing and access.

: Co-Pilot now provides optimized support for file links in Teams chat and channels, ensuring seamless document sharing and access. Improved response accuracy for time-based queries : Co-Pilot’s ability to handle time-based queries has been enhanced, providing more accurate and reliable responses.

: Co-Pilot’s ability to handle time-based queries has been enhanced, providing more accurate and reliable responses. PowerPoint presentation creation from PDFs : Users can now leverage Co-Pilot to create PowerPoint presentations directly from PDF files, streamlining the content creation process.

: Users can now leverage Co-Pilot to create PowerPoint presentations directly from PDF files, streamlining the content creation process. Privacy adjustments for Recall feature: The Recall feature on Co-Pilot Plus PC has undergone privacy adjustments to ensure data security and protect user information.

Administrative Tools: Simplifying Management Tasks and Enhancing Security

Microsoft 365 administrative tools have been updated to simplify management tasks and strengthen security measures:

Simplified DKIM setup for email authentication : The process of setting up DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) for email authentication has been streamlined, making it easier to secure email communications.

: The process of setting up DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) for email authentication has been streamlined, making it easier to secure email communications. Partner-to-partner subscription transfers for New Commerce : New Commerce now supports partner-to-partner subscription transfers, providing more flexibility in managing subscriptions and adapting to changing business needs.

: New Commerce now supports partner-to-partner subscription transfers, providing more flexibility in managing subscriptions and adapting to changing business needs. Microsoft Entra PowerShell module : The Microsoft Entra PowerShell module offers new capabilities for managing your Microsoft 365 environment, empowering administrators with advanced management tools.

: The Microsoft Entra PowerShell module offers new capabilities for managing your Microsoft 365 environment, empowering administrators with advanced management tools. Conditional access settings requiring token protection: A public preview of conditional access settings that require token protection is now available, adding an extra layer of security to protect your network and resources.

As an MSP, it is essential to familiarize yourself with these updates and understand how they can benefit your clients. By leveraging the enhanced features and functionalities of Microsoft 365, you can help your clients optimize their productivity, streamline their workflows, and strengthen their security posture. Stay proactive in communicating these updates to your clients and provide guidance on how to best use the new features to drive business success.

Video Credit: Source



