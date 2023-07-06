Harness generative AI with Microsoft 365 Copilot plugins

Microsoft is dedicated to unifying various Microsoft technologies and providing a cohesive user experience. One of the most promising applications of Microsoft 365 Copilot is its integration with generative AI. This technology can transcribe and record conversations, extract key themes, and generate insights. This blog post will discuss how users of Microsoft 365 Copilot can harness the power of generative AI and enhance their experience with Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is not just a tool for developers. It’s designed to enhance the user experience of Microsoft 365 applications by integrating different platforms like Teams, Microsoft Graph, and Microsoft identity across the Microsoft 365 platform. This provides a more streamlined and intuitive user experience.

“Earlier this year we announced the extensibility model for Microsoft 365 Copilot with plugins. Developers can now integrate their apps and services into Microsoft 365 Copilot with plugins to reach hundreds of millions of people where they work every day. In this episode, Derek Snyder sits down with Rob Howard, Partner Director of Program Management for the Microsoft 365 Platform to learn more.”

Generative AI can serve as an organizing layer, automatically structuring unstructured thoughts and ideas. This can significantly enhance the products that Microsoft already offers, making them more efficient and user-friendly. It can also transcribe and record conversations, extract key themes, and generate insights. This can serve as a starting point for creating documents or presentations, saving users valuable time and allowing them to focus on more critical tasks.

Opportunities for Developers and Third Parties

Developers and third parties can benefit from the integration of generative AI with Microsoft 365 Copilot. By connecting different systems and describing them to large language models and generative AI, developers can allow the AI to integrate the systems together. This enables developers to focus on building individual building blocks, making the development process more efficient and streamlined.

The combination of technologies create a powerful tool that can enhance the user experience of Microsoft 365 applications. By harnessing the power of generative AI, users can save valuable time and focus on more critical tasks. Developers and third parties can also benefit from this integration, making the development process more efficient and streamlined. Microsoft is committed to unifying various Microsoft technologies and providing a cohesive and efficient user experience.

