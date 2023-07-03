Create amazing video backdrops using AI generative fill

Video creators looking for an easy way to expand their studio without the need to travel to exciting locations, purchase expensive furniture or premises. Might be interested in the power of AI generative fill that allows you to create amazing backdrops for your video.

Adobe Photoshop’s Ai generative fill feature is a groundbreaking tool that brings a whole new dimension to your video environments. It is an AI-driven solution that can easily be compared to a matte painting artist, a trick straight out of Hollywood, used to forge custom surroundings.

However, it’s essential to note that the feature comes with certain limitations, including the inability to move the camera without shattering the created illusion. Check out the video below created by the Epic Light Media YouTube channel explaining exactly how you can use this amazing AI technology to help enhance your videos whatever your studio or spare room may look like.

“Quickly create, add to, remove or replace images right in Adobe Photoshop with simple text prompts powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI.”

Creating AI virtual video environments

As portrayed in a recently released video tutorial, the generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop demonstrates its potential in creating an array of custom environments for video production. The commercial was set in an apocalyptic world devoid of cell service, offering a vivid demonstration of how AI could be used to sculpt vastly diverse and intriguing settings.

However, if you are wondering how to achieve this, the trick lies in the detail of the video production process. Several critical factors, such as camera placement and horizon considerations, play a significant role in successfully utilizing the generative fill feature. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Do not allow the subject of the video to cross any areas that will undergo alterations later using generative fill.

Sometimes, it may be necessary to elevate the camera to a suitable height to avoid disrupting the illusion.

The importance of correct lighting

The demonstration video below offers a clear guide on how to film setups against a simple wall in a studio while emphasizing the significance of lighting. Lighting plays a critical role in shaping a realistic environment, and understanding its nuances could make a difference between a believable scene and a obvious fake room.

While filming, it’s essential to master the use of key light, diffusion, and different light sources to create a convincingly authentic environment. Careful attention to these details provides a good foundation for the successful application of generative fill.

How to use AI generative fill

The application of the generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop is relatively straightforward. Here are the steps involved:

Export a still from your editing software. Import the still into Photoshop. Highlight the areas you want to change with AI. Click on generative fill. The AI then presents several options from which you can select the most fitting one.

However, keep in mind that the road to creating something truly impressive with this AI tool involves more than just a few clicks. It demands an artist’s eye, a good understanding of Photoshop, and a healthy dose of patience. A careless approach could lead to poor outcomes, but with patience and precision, the rewards can be quite remarkable.

Final tweaks and color corrections

Once you have successfully applied generative fill and are happy with the outcome, the image is ready to be re-introduced into the editing software. At this point, you might encounter some potential color space issues, which can usually be corrected within the editing software itself.

The generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop stands as a testament to the incredible capabilities of AI in the field of video production. With an artistic eye, a bit of patience, and the right technical skills, you can unleash its full potential and create truly captivating video environments. Remember, though, that every tool is only as good as the artist who wields it.

For more information on the latest artificial intelligence technology integrated into Adobe Photoshop jump over to its official website for details on subscriptions and more.



