Google Photo Magic Editor artificial intelligent image editor

As well as announcing and unveiling their new A3 supercomputers specifically designed for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Google has introduced its latest imaging editor which is powered by artificial intelligence to help you “get the most out of your memories. Today during the Google I/O, event Google offered a sneak peek of Magic Editor, a new experimental editing experience that uses generative AI to help you reimagine your photos and make editing even easier. Google will start rolling out the new photo Magic Editor to select Pixel phones in early access later this year.

AI photo editor

“With Magic Editor, you’ll be able to make complex edits without pro-level editing skills. Using a combination of AI techniques, including generative AI, it will help you make edits to specific parts of an image – like the subject, sky or background – so you have even more control over the final look and feel of your photo. Sometimes the difference between a so-so picture and the perfect shot comes down to getting the framing just right. Magic Editor will help you improve the overall composition of your photo by allowing you to reposition the subject of your shot to the best spot.”

Magic Editor

“For example, if you’re trying to get the perfect photo from your time at a popular waterfall, you could remove the bag strap you forgot to take off. You could also make the sky brighter and less cloudy, so it matches how you remember that day. And for a finishing touch, relocate and change the scale of your subject so they’re perfectly lined up under the waterfall.”

“Using Magic Editor, you’ll also be able to create new content to fill in the gaps after repositioning your subject. Take this picture of a boy on his birthday. It’s a good photo but it could be better if he was front and center. With the power of generative AI, you can create more of the bench and balloons to fill in those gaps, and they’ll blend seamlessly into your photo. The end result? A stunning shot that captures the feeling of his big day.”

Source : Google





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals